Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
January 11, 2024
Vegan burger recipes to try
A timeless favorite, the classic chickpea burger combines mashed chickpeas with herbs and spices, offering a wholesome and protein-packed alternative
Classic Chickpea Burger
Image: Pexels
Packed with protein and fiber, the black bean quinoa burger is a nutritional powerhouse, featuring a hearty blend of black beans, quinoa, and savory seasonings
Black Bean Quinoa Burger
Image: Pexels
The sweet potato and lentil burger deliver a delightful mix of sweet and savory, offering a satisfying texture and a burst of flavor in every bite
Sweet Potato and Lentil Burger
Image: Pexels
Experience the flavors of Italy in a Caprese Portobello burger, where juicy Portobello mushrooms are topped with vegan mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil
Caprese Portobello Burger
Image: Pexels
Experience an Asian-inspired delight with a teriyaki tempeh burger, where marinated tempeh grills to perfection, creating a savory and satisfying plant-based option
Image: Pexels
Teriyaki Tempeh Burger
Elevate your burger experience with a burst of Mediterranean flavors, featuring sun-dried tomatoes and basil in a quinoa-based patty for a delightful taste sensation
Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Quinoa Burger
Image: Pexels
Vibrant and nutritious, the beet and bean burger boasts a colorful patty made from beets, black beans, and grains, delivering both visual appeal and a burst of nutrients
Beet and Bean Burger
Image: Pexels
Creamy avocado takes center stage in this chickpea burger, offering a luscious texture complemented by the subtle crunch of chickpeas
Avocado Chickpea Burger
Image: Pexels
Pumpkin Sage Walnut Burger
Image: Pexels
Embrace autumnal flavors with a pumpkin sage walnut burger, combining the earthy richness of pumpkin and the nuttiness of walnuts for a seasonal twist
Refresh your palate with a green pea and mint veggie burger, offering a light and vibrant combination that's perfect for a summery twist
Green Pea and Mint Veggie Burger
Image: Pexels
