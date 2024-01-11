Heading 3

Vegan burger recipes to try

A timeless favorite, the classic chickpea burger combines mashed chickpeas with herbs and spices, offering a wholesome and protein-packed alternative

Classic Chickpea Burger

Image: Pexels

Packed with protein and fiber, the black bean quinoa burger is a nutritional powerhouse, featuring a hearty blend of black beans, quinoa, and savory seasonings

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

Image: Pexels

The sweet potato and lentil burger deliver a delightful mix of sweet and savory, offering a satisfying texture and a burst of flavor in every bite

Sweet Potato and Lentil Burger

Image: Pexels

Experience the flavors of Italy in a Caprese Portobello burger, where juicy Portobello mushrooms are topped with vegan mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil

Caprese Portobello Burger

Image: Pexels

Experience an Asian-inspired delight with a teriyaki tempeh burger, where marinated tempeh grills to perfection, creating a savory and satisfying plant-based option

Image: Pexels

Teriyaki Tempeh Burger

Elevate your burger experience with a burst of Mediterranean flavors, featuring sun-dried tomatoes and basil in a quinoa-based patty for a delightful taste sensation

Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil Quinoa Burger

Image: Pexels

Vibrant and nutritious, the beet and bean burger boasts a colorful patty made from beets, black beans, and grains, delivering both visual appeal and a burst of nutrients

Beet and Bean Burger

Image: Pexels

Creamy avocado takes center stage in this chickpea burger, offering a luscious texture complemented by the subtle crunch of chickpeas

Avocado Chickpea Burger

Image: Pexels

Pumpkin Sage Walnut Burger

Image: Pexels

Embrace autumnal flavors with a pumpkin sage walnut burger, combining the earthy richness of pumpkin and the nuttiness of walnuts for a seasonal twist

Refresh your palate with a green pea and mint veggie burger, offering a light and vibrant combination that's perfect for a summery twist

Green Pea and Mint Veggie Burger

Image: Pexels

