Vegan Recipe For Beginners
Gather these ingredients: bell peppers, broccoli, tofu, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and your choice of rice or noodles
Ingredients
Wash and chop your veggies into bite-sized pieces
Step 1 - Prep Veggies
Press and cube the tofu. For extra flavour, marinate it in a bit of soy sauce and garlic
Step 2 - Prepare Tofu
Heat oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger, then toss in the veggies. Stir-fry until they're tender-crisp
Step 3 - Stir-Fry Veggies
In a separate pan, cook the tofu until it's golden and slightly crispy. This adds great texture to your dish
Step 4 - Cook Tofu
Add the tofu to the veggie pan, pour in soy sauce, and mix well. Adjust seasoning to taste
Step 5 - Combine and Season
Serve your delicious vegan stir-fry over rice or noodles. Enjoy your homemade vegan meal!
Step 6 - Serve
Get creative with your stir-fry! Experiment with different veggies, sauces, and spices to suit your taste preferences
Tips for Variation
Health Benefits
Vegan stir-fries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, promoting overall health and well-being
Share your delicious vegan stir-fry creation with friends and family. Spread the joy of plant-based cooking
Share Your Creation
