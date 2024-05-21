Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

may 21, 2024

Vegan Recipe For Beginners 

Gather these ingredients: bell peppers, broccoli, tofu, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and your choice of rice or noodles

Ingredients

Wash and chop your veggies into bite-sized pieces

Step 1 - Prep Veggies

Press and cube the tofu. For extra flavour, marinate it in a bit of soy sauce and garlic

Step 2 - Prepare Tofu

Heat oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger, then toss in the veggies. Stir-fry until they're tender-crisp

Step 3 - Stir-Fry Veggies

In a separate pan, cook the tofu until it's golden and slightly crispy. This adds great texture to your dish

Step 4 - Cook Tofu

Add the tofu to the veggie pan, pour in soy sauce, and mix well. Adjust seasoning to taste

Step 5 - Combine and Season

Serve your delicious vegan stir-fry over rice or noodles. Enjoy your homemade vegan meal!

Step 6 - Serve

Get creative with your stir-fry! Experiment with different veggies, sauces, and spices to suit your taste preferences

Tips for Variation

Health Benefits

Vegan stir-fries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, promoting overall health and well-being

