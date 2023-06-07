Heading 3

Vegan recipes for Summer

It has ingredients, like avocado, green onions, and marinated tofu. Sesame oil, soy sauce, and sriracha are some of the flavors it's combined with, and they'll quickly become some of your new favorites

Tofu, Avocado and Spinach Salad

Image : Pexels

This Caesar pasta salad combines the best of both worlds: delicious pasta and tangy salad. It’s ideal for lunch or dinner all season long!

Caesar pasta salad

Image : Pexels

This savoury succotash dish, which includes corn, red onion, bell pepper, parsley, and red wine vinegar, is excellent for a super easy Sunday supper prep

Black Bean Corn salad

Image : Pexels

This vegan-friendly version offers
a handful of finely chopped vegetables and creamy homemade cashew dressing for extra nutrients

Creamy vegan potato salad

Image : Pexels

Make a batch of nutritious vegan muesli pancakes to liven up your weekend mornings. For dinner, top them with some warm blueberry compote or pure maple syrup

Vegan oatmeal pancakes

Image : Pexels

After a hot day, this Summer salad is just what you need: bright, energising, sweet, salty, and avocado topped with a straightforward olive oil vinaigrette

Cucumber Watermelon salad

Image : Pexels

Making this crisp raw Pad Thai salad is a great way to take advantage of zucchini season! It includes tofu that is high in protein, spiralized vegetables, and a creamy peanut butter dressing

Crunchy pad thai

Image : Pexels

It features decadent chocolate and nourishing almond butter blended with frozen bananas and chilled almond milk. A blissful treat any time of day!

Chocolate Almond Butter Smoothie Bowl

Image : Pexels

This is an easy recipe that you can make in 5 minutes in a blender. Use the pesto with your favorite pasta, and grated lemon zest on top for a  summer-friendly and light meal

Spinach pesto pasta

Image : Pexels

This homemade Vegan Tomato Basil Soup is made with fresh tomatoes simmered with onion, garlic, and sweet basil and is ready in 30 minutes!

Tomato basil soup

Image : Pexels

