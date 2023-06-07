Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2023
Vegan recipes for Summer
It has ingredients, like avocado, green onions, and marinated tofu. Sesame oil, soy sauce, and sriracha are some of the flavors it's combined with, and they'll quickly become some of your new favorites
Tofu, Avocado and Spinach Salad
Image : Pexels
This Caesar pasta salad combines the best of both worlds: delicious pasta and tangy salad. It’s ideal for lunch or dinner all season long!
Caesar pasta salad
Image : Pexels
This savoury succotash dish, which includes corn, red onion, bell pepper, parsley, and red wine vinegar, is excellent for a super easy Sunday supper prep
Black Bean Corn salad
Image : Pexels
This vegan-friendly version offers
a handful of finely chopped vegetables and creamy homemade cashew dressing for extra nutrients
Creamy vegan potato salad
Image : Pexels
Make a batch of nutritious vegan muesli pancakes to liven up your weekend mornings. For dinner, top them with some warm blueberry compote or pure maple syrup
Vegan oatmeal pancakes
Image : Pexels
After a hot day, this Summer salad is just what you need: bright, energising, sweet, salty, and avocado topped with a straightforward olive oil vinaigrette
Cucumber Watermelon salad
Image : Pexels
Making this crisp raw Pad Thai salad is a great way to take advantage of zucchini season! It includes tofu that is high in protein, spiralized vegetables, and a creamy peanut butter dressing
Crunchy pad thai
Image : Pexels
It features decadent chocolate and nourishing almond butter blended with frozen bananas and chilled almond milk. A blissful treat any time of day!
Chocolate Almond Butter Smoothie Bowl
Image : Pexels
This is an easy recipe that you can make in 5 minutes in a blender. Use the pesto with your favorite pasta, and grated lemon zest on top for a summer-friendly and light meal
Spinach pesto pasta
Image : Pexels
This homemade Vegan Tomato Basil Soup is made with fresh tomatoes simmered with onion, garlic, and sweet basil and is ready in 30 minutes!
Tomato basil soup
Image : Pexels
