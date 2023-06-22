Heading 3
Vegetarian food for healthy weight gain
Something convenient, low-cost, and easily accessible for weight gain? Rice is the answer to your quest
Rice
Half an avocado to two avocados is great to meet the daily nutrient needs and maintain a healthy weight
Avocado
Nuts and nut butter are packed with polyunsaturated fats. These are easy and healthy high-calorie snack options
Nuts
Do you know that dried fruits contain more calories than the fresh ones? Yes, it’s true! You can reach out to dried apricots, dates, figs, raisins, and many more for weight gain
Dried fruits
Sweet potatoes
This starchy and fibrous root promotes weight loss and muscle gain which makes it an accessible and healthy option
Legumes
Iron, magnesium, fiber, potassium, zinc, and folate sound amazing together! Most of the beans contain these nutrients which can assist in weight gain
Paneer is a versatile ingredient packed with protein. If you are looking forward to gaining muscles, you should reach out to cottage cheese
Cottage cheese
This ingredient is full of proteins and fibers, making it suitable to gain weight. The small quantity of omega and fatty acids is also helpful
Quinoa
Dark Chocolate
Cacao is enriched with antioxidants! Opting for 85% dark chocolate can aid you in getting these benefits. It is also high in calories which is a win-win
If you wish to gain weight in a healthy fashion, you should reach out to Curd. It is rich in probiotics and is excellent for digestive health
Curd
