JUNE 22, 2023

Vegetarian food for healthy weight gain

Something convenient, low-cost, and easily accessible for weight gain? Rice is the answer to your quest

Rice 

Image: Pexels

Half an avocado to two avocados is great to meet the daily nutrient needs and maintain a healthy weight

Image: Pexels

Avocado 

Nuts and nut butter are packed with polyunsaturated fats. These are easy and healthy high-calorie snack options 

Nuts 

Image: Pexels

Do you know that dried fruits contain more calories than the fresh ones? Yes, it’s true! You can reach out to dried apricots, dates, figs, raisins, and many more for weight gain 

 Dried fruits

Image: Pexels

Sweet potatoes 

Image: Pexels

This starchy and fibrous root promotes weight loss and muscle gain which makes it an accessible and healthy option 

Image: Pexels

 Legumes 

Iron, magnesium, fiber, potassium, zinc, and folate sound amazing together! Most of the beans contain these nutrients which can assist in weight gain 

Paneer is a versatile ingredient packed with protein. If you are looking forward to gaining muscles, you should reach out to cottage cheese

Cottage cheese 

Image: Pexels

This ingredient is full of proteins and fibers, making it suitable to gain weight. The small quantity of omega and fatty acids is also helpful 

Quinoa

Image: Pexels

Dark Chocolate 

Image: Pexels

Cacao is enriched with antioxidants! Opting for 85% dark chocolate can aid you in getting these benefits. It is also high in calories which is a win-win

Image: Pexels

If you wish to gain weight in a healthy fashion, you should reach out to Curd. It is rich in probiotics and is excellent for digestive health

Curd 

