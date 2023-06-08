Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 08, 2023

Vicky Kaushal's diet and fitness routine

Vicky Kaushal is a well known actor who has given amazing performances and is loved by the audience

Vicky Kaushal

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

FoodyThe Punjabi Munda relishes on food while aloo ka paratha and butter chicken are his favorite

Foody

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Vicky maintains his fitness and often actors have to physically transform to perform certain roles

Fitness

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Vicky consumes around 3500 calories containing fats, carbs and protein

Calorie intakes

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Along with eating clean, working out also plays an important role. Vicky follows an intense workout routine

Workout

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Vicky also consumes 2-3 servings of fruit everyday

Fruits

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

To get those veiny hands and muscles , Vicky also focuses on weight training

Weight Training

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Consuming veggies helps in maintaining fitness and Vicky is well aware of that. He consumes food rich with minerals and antioxidants

Veggies

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

The Masaan actor makes sure to give adequate rest to his body to recover

Rest

Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Vicky was recently seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ alongside Sara Ali Khan and it's doing pretty well at the box office

Workfront

