JUNE 08, 2023
Vicky Kaushal's diet and fitness routine
Vicky Kaushal is a well known actor who has given amazing performances and is loved by the audience
Vicky Kaushal
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
FoodyThe Punjabi Munda relishes on food while aloo ka paratha and butter chicken are his favorite
Foody
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Vicky maintains his fitness and often actors have to physically transform to perform certain roles
Fitness
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Vicky consumes around 3500 calories containing fats, carbs and protein
Calorie intakes
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Along with eating clean, working out also plays an important role. Vicky follows an intense workout routine
Workout
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Vicky also consumes 2-3 servings of fruit everyday
Fruits
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
To get those veiny hands and muscles , Vicky also focuses on weight training
Weight Training
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Consuming veggies helps in maintaining fitness and Vicky is well aware of that. He consumes food rich with minerals and antioxidants
Veggies
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
The Masaan actor makes sure to give adequate rest to his body to recover
Rest
Image : Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Vicky was recently seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ alongside Sara Ali Khan and it's doing pretty well at the box office
Workfront
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.