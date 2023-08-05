Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Vidya Balan's diet plan 

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Bollywood favourite actress Vidya Balan once revealed her workout routine as well as diet plan. Check out

Vidya Balan's fitness mantra

Vidya Balan gained some weight while shooting for the movie ‘The Dirty Picture’. She adopted a new workout plan to lose around 15 to 20 kg of body weight

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Workout regime

Vidya always enjoys her workouts. She even goes for running at the Juhu Beach in Mumbai at 12 pm at night

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Midnight running

Vidya does a special form of exercise which is called as calisthenics. It has simple movements like bending, kicking, jumping, twisting etc

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Callisthenics

Training

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

She does workouts 5 to 6 times a week and she performs calisthenics 4 to 5 times a week

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Cardio

By doing cardio exercise she was able to lose weight, so she does cardio exercise everyday, without fail

Vidya prefers to sleep for 8 hours in a day

Sleep management

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Before adopting a diet plan, Vidya was a pure vegetarian. Now, she eats egg whites

Diet plan

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Drink plenty of water


She always prefers to drink plenty of water, it helps to keep body fit

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram

Although she has sweet tooth, she tries to avoid sweets and desserts to keep her body weight maintained

Avoid sweet

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here