Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 07, 2023
Vidya Balan's diet plan
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Bollywood favourite actress Vidya Balan once revealed her workout routine as well as diet plan. Check out
Vidya Balan's fitness mantra
Vidya Balan gained some weight while shooting for the movie ‘The Dirty Picture’. She adopted a new workout plan to lose around 15 to 20 kg of body weight
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Workout regime
Vidya always enjoys her workouts. She even goes for running at the Juhu Beach in Mumbai at 12 pm at night
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Midnight running
Vidya does a special form of exercise which is called as calisthenics. It has simple movements like bending, kicking, jumping, twisting etc
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Callisthenics
Training
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
She does workouts 5 to 6 times a week and she performs calisthenics 4 to 5 times a week
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Cardio
By doing cardio exercise she was able to lose weight, so she does cardio exercise everyday, without fail
Vidya prefers to sleep for 8 hours in a day
Sleep management
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Before adopting a diet plan, Vidya was a pure vegetarian. Now, she eats egg whites
Diet plan
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Drink plenty of water
She always prefers to drink plenty of water, it helps to keep body fit
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Image : Vidya Balan's Instagram
Although she has sweet tooth, she tries to avoid sweets and desserts to keep her body weight maintained
Avoid sweet
