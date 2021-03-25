A view of Sidharth Shukla’s elegant & elite home March 25, 2021
His bedroom has a classy grey and black theme with cushion padding
The dining area comprises of a luxurious ambiance with golden wallpapers and elite wooden furniture
His dining area also has a golden wall décor mirror and chandelier
Sidharth’s living room is all about warm lighting with a beige theme area with two kinds of sofas, and a long wooden table
We love the blue velvet sofa with side shelves and cushion seats in the living room
A proper lit-up space and white theme modern kitchen with premium appliances is all about his kitchen
His house also has a simple balcony with a marvelous green view
He even has a special room for all his trophies!
