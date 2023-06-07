Heading 3

Vijay Deverakonda's fitness and diet regime

The Tollywood star has maintained a lean physique and looks super fit and young

Vijay Deverakonda

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

According to Vijay, to get a lean and muscular physique, nutritional food intake plays a crucial role, along with exercises

Diet

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

While people avoid consuming carbs, Vijay believes that carbs enhance appearance of muscles

Carbs intake

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

The Liger star maintains his fitness by opting for a home workout if not the gym

Home Workout

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Vijay prefers to consume more vegetables and healthy substitutes rather than consuming sugar

No Sugar

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Along with spending time in the gym, Vijay loves playing badminton, cricket, and volleyball

Sport Activities

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Vijay makes sure to lift heavy weight to tone those muscles. He was seen working out on a machine with 150 kg weight

Strength Training

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Vijay makes sure to get a sound sleep amid his busy schedules

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Sound Sleep

Strength Training

Cheat Meal

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

The handsome hunk loves to relish on burgers for his cheat meals once in a while

Vijay will be seen in ‘Kushi’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Work-front

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

