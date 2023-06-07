Heading 3
Vijay Deverakonda's fitness and diet regime
The Tollywood star has maintained a lean physique and looks super fit and young
Vijay Deverakonda
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
According to Vijay, to get a lean and muscular physique, nutritional food intake plays a crucial role, along with exercises
Diet
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
While people avoid consuming carbs, Vijay believes that carbs enhance appearance of muscles
Carbs intake
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
The Liger star maintains his fitness by opting for a home workout if not the gym
Home Workout
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Vijay prefers to consume more vegetables and healthy substitutes rather than consuming sugar
No Sugar
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Along with spending time in the gym, Vijay loves playing badminton, cricket, and volleyball
Sport Activities
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Vijay makes sure to lift heavy weight to tone those muscles. He was seen working out on a machine with 150 kg weight
Strength Training
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Vijay makes sure to get a sound sleep amid his busy schedules
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Sound Sleep
Strength Training
Cheat Meal
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
The handsome hunk loves to relish on burgers for his cheat meals once in a while
Vijay will be seen in ‘Kushi’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Work-front
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
