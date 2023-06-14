Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 14, 2023
Virat Kohli's diet and fitness routine
Virat is a well known Indian cricketer with several records under his name. He was also the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team
Virat Kohli
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Being a cricketer, the players have to be very fit in order to perform well on the ground. Take a look at Virat’s routine
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Fitness
Virat follows a strict regime of working out 5 days a week and 2 days' rest
Exercise
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
His go-to munch snack is some nuts and black coffee
Mucnhing
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Food
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Virat prefers having boiled or steamed food with no spices but with some black pepper, salt and lemon
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Salad
The skipper loves eating greens in the salad with a bit of olive oil in it
The Punjabi Munda loves eating Chole Bhature as his cheat meal
Cheat Meal
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Virat gym session comprises of cardio, weight training to get the stamina and strong muscles
Workout
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Green Tea
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Virat Kohli's detox drink is green tea
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
His food intake is protein rich consisting of soups, salads and stir fried vegetables
Diet
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.