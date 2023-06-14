Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 14, 2023

Virat Kohli's diet and fitness routine 

Virat is a well known Indian cricketer with several records under his name. He was also the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Being a cricketer, the players have to be very fit in order to perform well on the ground. Take a look at Virat’s routine

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Fitness

Virat follows a strict regime of working out 5 days a week and 2 days' rest

Exercise

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

His go-to munch snack is some nuts and black coffee

Mucnhing 

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Food

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Virat prefers having boiled or steamed food with no spices but with some black pepper, salt and lemon

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Salad

The skipper loves eating greens in the salad with a bit of olive oil in it

The Punjabi Munda loves eating Chole Bhature as his cheat meal

Cheat Meal

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Virat gym session comprises of cardio, weight training to get the stamina and strong muscles

Workout

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Green Tea

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Virat Kohli's detox drink is green tea

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

His food intake is protein rich consisting of soups, salads and stir fried vegetables

Diet

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here