Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 21, 2023

Virgo-Leo: Signs who are judgemental

Virgos are notoriously judgmental and have a hard time with imperfections both theirs and others 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Virgo

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

They can be extremely judgemental at times. They do not think about how others may perceive them and continue to go about their judgmental behaviour

Cancer 

They can come across quite judgmental without really meaning to because they often speak before they think

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries 

An Aquarius judges people way too much. Most of the time they live in denial but it's a harsh reality

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Aquarius 

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra 

They have a tendency to judge people in a very passive-aggressive manner which makes it seem very snobby

These born leaders need to be the best because they're so ambitious, but that can occasionally lead to them making assumptions about others

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo

Scorpions' biggest fear is having someone break their trust. They are fiercely loyal and feel devastated if that loyalty is not returned. This makes them cynical and judgmental

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio 

Sagittarius is an extremely judgmental person. They don't leave any chance of judging people and will do it on people's faces

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Sagittarius 

Taurus are short-tempered which make them judgemental 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here