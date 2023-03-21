MAR 21, 2023
Virgo-Leo: Signs who are judgemental
Virgos are notoriously judgmental and have a hard time with imperfections both theirs and others
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Virgo
They can be extremely judgemental at times. They do not think about how others may perceive them and continue to go about their judgmental behaviour
Cancer
They can come across quite judgmental without really meaning to because they often speak before they think
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries
An Aquarius judges people way too much. Most of the time they live in denial but it's a harsh reality
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
Libra
They have a tendency to judge people in a very passive-aggressive manner which makes it seem very snobby
These born leaders need to be the best because they're so ambitious, but that can occasionally lead to them making assumptions about others
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Scorpions' biggest fear is having someone break their trust. They are fiercely loyal and feel devastated if that loyalty is not returned. This makes them cynical and judgmental
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Scorpio
Sagittarius is an extremely judgmental person. They don't leave any chance of judging people and will do it on people's faces
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Sagittarius
Taurus are short-tempered which make them judgemental
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
