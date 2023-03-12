MAR 12, 2023
Virgo-Libra: Signs Who Are Mentally Strong
Sagittarians basically live in their own minds 24/7. They know the terrain of psychic energy very well. They have many different mechanisms for how well they deal with stress or life problems
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Sagittarius
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
They are one of the strongest people out there who have the ability to understand situations critically
Capricorn
Aquarians are mentally strong people who can sail through tough situations easily
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Aquarius
They can be mentally stable and are able to put everything in order, around them
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Virgos are born researchers and analysts. Due to their intelligence and introverted nature, Virgos are innately mentally stronger than others
Historically, they've put themselves in hot water and thus they've become one of the strongest signs emotionally. Headstrong, as they say, this sign tends to stand firm due to sheer nerves. They will live and thrive, this is the way of Aries
Image: Pinkvilla
Aries
Scorpio is one of the mentally strongest zodiac signs. Scorpios are known for being complex individuals
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Scorpio
They are mentally very strong people, who know exactly what to do. So, everyone including themselves benefits from it
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Taurus
Leos have a unique combination of empathy and charisma, making them mentally stronger than other zodiac signs
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Their mental capacity is very strong and are deemed one of the strongest in the lot
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Gemini
