Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

MAR 12, 2023

Virgo-Libra: Signs Who Are Mentally Strong 

Sagittarians basically live in their own minds 24/7. They know the terrain of psychic energy very well. They have many different mechanisms for how well they deal with stress or life problems

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Sagittarius

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

They are one of the strongest people out there who have the ability to understand situations critically

Capricorn

Aquarians are mentally strong people who can sail through tough situations easily

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aquarius

They can be mentally stable and are able to put everything in order, around them

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo

Virgos are born researchers and analysts. Due to their intelligence and introverted nature, Virgos are innately mentally stronger than others

Historically, they've put themselves in hot water and thus they've become one of the strongest signs emotionally. Headstrong, as they say, this sign tends to stand firm due to sheer nerves. They will live and thrive, this is the way of Aries

Image: Pinkvilla

Aries

Scorpio is one of the mentally strongest zodiac signs. Scorpios are known for being complex individuals

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram 

Scorpio

They are mentally very strong people, who know exactly what to do. So, everyone including themselves benefits from it

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Taurus

Leos have a unique combination of empathy and charisma, making them mentally stronger than other zodiac signs

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

Their mental capacity is very strong and are deemed one of the strongest in the lot

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Gemini

