Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

Visa-free countries for Indian passport holders

Maldives, also known as the Maldive Islands is an independent island country in the north-central Indian Ocean

Maldives

Image: Pexels

Bhutan is a southern Asian country with a strong ancient Buddhist culture

Image: Pexels

Bhutan

It is a country in South Asia, and is mainly located in the Himalayas

Nepal

Image: Pexels

Thailand is a Southeast Asian country which is known for its beaches and tourist spots, and temples 

Thailand 

Image: Pexels

Mauritius

Image: Pexels

Mauritius is an island country in the Indian Ocean located in the east of Madagascar

Image: Pexels

Myanmar

Myanmar is a Southeast Asian country with great ethnic diversity 

Indonesia is a Southeast Asian country that consists of major islands. It is a great tourist attraction spot

Indonesia 

Image: Pexels

Qatar is a West Asian country with a lot of tourist sightings to visit

Qatar

Image: Pexels

Fiji

Image: Pexels

Fiji is known for its dreamy blue sea and beaches filled with white-sand

Image: Pexels

Oman is the oldest independent state in the Arab world. It has some spectacular mountains and some wind-blown deserts 

Oman

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here