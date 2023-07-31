Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
Visa-free countries for Indian passport holders
Maldives, also known as the Maldive Islands is an independent island country in the north-central Indian Ocean
Maldives
Image: Pexels
Bhutan is a southern Asian country with a strong ancient Buddhist culture
Image: Pexels
Bhutan
It is a country in South Asia, and is mainly located in the Himalayas
Nepal
Image: Pexels
Thailand is a Southeast Asian country which is known for its beaches and tourist spots, and temples
Thailand
Image: Pexels
Mauritius
Image: Pexels
Mauritius is an island country in the Indian Ocean located in the east of Madagascar
Image: Pexels
Myanmar
Myanmar is a Southeast Asian country with great ethnic diversity
Indonesia is a Southeast Asian country that consists of major islands. It is a great tourist attraction spot
Indonesia
Image: Pexels
Qatar is a West Asian country with a lot of tourist sightings to visit
Qatar
Image: Pexels
Fiji
Image: Pexels
Fiji is known for its dreamy blue sea and beaches filled with white-sand
Image: Pexels
Oman is the oldest independent state in the Arab world. It has some spectacular mountains and some wind-blown deserts
Oman
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.