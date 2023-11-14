Visa Free Countries Indians Can Visit

Known for its stunning landscapes and preserved culture, Bhutan allows Indian travelers to visit without a visa. Experience the tranquility of the Himalayas and immerse yourself in Bhutanese traditions
Bhutan
Images Sources: Pexels
With its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, the Maldives offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay of up to 90 days, making it an ideal destination for a tropical escape
Maldives
Images Sources: Pexels
Nepal, a neighboring country, offers seamless entry to Indian travelers. Explore the serene beauty of the Himalayas, visit ancient temples, and embrace the local culture
Nepal
Images Sources: Pexels
Sri Lanka provides a visa-free stay for Indian visitors for up to 30 days. Enjoy its rich history, lush landscapes, and vibrant cuisine
Images Sources: Pexels
Sri Lanka
This Indian Ocean paradise welcomes Indian tourists visa-free for up to 30 days. Explore its white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and unique wildlife
Seychelles
Images Sources: Pexels
Mauritius allows visa-free entry to Indian travelers for up to 60 days. Enjoy the diverse landscapes, from stunning beaches to lush forests
Mauritius
Images Sources: Pexels
Indian tourists can visit Indonesia without a visa for up to 30 days, providing access to the vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and lush jungles of Bali and beyond
Indonesia
Images Sources: Pexels
Jamaica offers visa-free travel for Indian visitors for up to 30 days, allowing you to savor the reggae rhythms, enjoy the tropical climate, and explore the island's natural beauty
Jamaica
Images Sources: Pexels
Experience the incredible wildlife and landscapes of Kenya without a visa for Indian travelers for up to 90 days, making it a top destination for safaris and adventure
Kenya
Images Sources: Pexels
Indian passport holders can explore Fiji visa-free for up to 120 days. Dive into the underwater world of the Pacific, relax on its pristine beaches, and embrace its friendly culture