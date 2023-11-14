Heading 3

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Visa Free Countries Indians Can Visit

Known for its stunning landscapes and preserved culture, Bhutan allows Indian travelers to visit without a visa. Experience the tranquility of the Himalayas and immerse yourself in Bhutanese traditions

 Bhutan

With its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, the Maldives offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay of up to 90 days, making it an ideal destination for a tropical escape

Maldives

Nepal, a neighboring country, offers seamless entry to Indian travelers. Explore the serene beauty of the Himalayas, visit ancient temples, and embrace the local culture

 Nepal

Sri Lanka provides a visa-free stay for Indian visitors for up to 30 days. Enjoy its rich history, lush landscapes, and vibrant cuisine

Sri Lanka

This Indian Ocean paradise welcomes Indian tourists visa-free for up to 30 days. Explore its white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and unique wildlife

Seychelles

Mauritius allows visa-free entry to Indian travelers for up to 60 days. Enjoy the diverse landscapes, from stunning beaches to lush forests

Mauritius

Indian tourists can visit Indonesia without a visa for up to 30 days, providing access to the vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and lush jungles of Bali and beyond

Indonesia

Jamaica offers visa-free travel for Indian visitors for up to 30 days, allowing you to savor the reggae rhythms, enjoy the tropical climate, and explore the island's natural beauty

Jamaica

Experience the incredible wildlife and landscapes of Kenya without a visa for Indian travelers for up to 90 days, making it a top destination for safaris and adventure

Kenya

Indian passport holders can explore Fiji visa-free for up to 120 days. Dive into the underwater world of the Pacific, relax on its pristine beaches, and embrace its friendly culture

 Fiji

