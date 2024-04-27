Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 27, 2024
Visiting Bikaner? Explore these places
Enjoy the history at Junargarh Fort, which was built by Raja Rai Singh in 1594, featuring the fascinating Gujarati, Mughal, and Rajput architectural style
Junagarh Fort
Image Source: freepik
One of the famous places in Bikaner, Karni Mata Temple is dedicated to the incarnation of Goddess Durga- Karni Mata
Karni Mata Temple
Image Source: freepik
Visit this unique institution known for the research and development of camels, exploring different camel breeds, and enjoying camel milkshakes
National Research Centre on Camel
Image Source: freepik
Experience the past with one of the best places in Bikaner- Rampuria Hills, showcasing intricate carvings, and balconies
Rampuria Havelis
Image Source: freepik
Skip the city chaos and enjoy the natural surroundings at Gajner Palace and Wildlife Sanctuary with a nearby serene lake and lush greenery
Image Source: freepik
Gajner Palace and Wildlife Sanctuary
Enjoy the glorious past of the city and admire fascinating carvings, and architecture, at one of the best places in Bikaner
Bikaner Royal Cenotaphs
Image Source: freepik
Experience the rich history of Bikaner and step back in time by exploring the collection of artificial artifacts, textiles, art, and jewelry
Prachina Museum
Image Source: freepik
Kote Gate
Image Source: freepik
This iconic landmark is surrounded by crowded markets, street food stalls, and artisan shops, a perfect way to spend your day
Bhandasar Jain temple
Image Source: freepik
This 15th-century temple is dedicated to Jain Tirthankar Sumatinath and showcases detailed carvings and amazing mirror works
Explore the rich history at the Ganga Government Museum having an amazing collection of artifacts, sculptures, paintings, coins, and weapons
Ganga Government Museum
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.