Priyanshi Shah

Travel

APRIL 27, 2024

Visiting Bikaner? Explore these places

Enjoy the history at Junargarh Fort, which was built by Raja Rai Singh in 1594, featuring the fascinating Gujarati, Mughal, and Rajput architectural style

Junagarh Fort

One of the famous places in Bikaner, Karni Mata Temple is dedicated to the incarnation of Goddess Durga- Karni Mata

Karni Mata Temple

Visit this unique institution known for the research and development of camels, exploring different camel breeds, and enjoying camel milkshakes

National Research Centre on Camel

Experience the past with one of the best places in Bikaner- Rampuria Hills, showcasing intricate carvings, and balconies

Rampuria Havelis

Skip the city chaos and enjoy the natural surroundings at Gajner Palace and Wildlife Sanctuary with a nearby serene lake and lush greenery

Gajner Palace and Wildlife Sanctuary

Enjoy the glorious past of the city and admire fascinating carvings, and architecture, at one of the best places in Bikaner

Bikaner Royal Cenotaphs

Experience the rich history of Bikaner and step back in time by exploring the collection of artificial artifacts, textiles, art, and jewelry

Prachina Museum

Kote Gate

This iconic landmark is surrounded by crowded markets, street food stalls, and artisan shops, a perfect way to spend your day

Bhandasar Jain temple

This 15th-century temple is dedicated to Jain Tirthankar Sumatinath and showcases detailed carvings and amazing mirror works

Explore the rich history at the Ganga Government Museum having an amazing collection of artifacts, sculptures, paintings, coins, and weapons

Ganga Government Museum

