Heading 3

 Ayushmaan Sharma

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

Vital Life Skills to Stand Different 

Life skills are important for the promotion of healthy life development; it also helps to prepare young people for the changing social circumstances

Why teach life skills?

Image - Pexels 

When talking about life skills, it’s important to remain reflective and unbiased when you think about the skills you’re good at and the ones that could use improvement

Self-awareness

Image - Pinterest 

It involves how well you can bounce back from a setback or criticism and find new ways forward

Resiliency 

Image - Pinterest 

It can help us to accept others, who may be very different from ourselves. This can improve social interactions, especially, in situations of ethnic or cultural diversity 

Empathy

Image - Pinterest 

It can contribute to health by helping us to recognize and assess the factors that influence attitudes and behavior, such as values, peer pressure, and the media 

Critical thinking 

Image - Pexels

These skills help us to relate in positive ways with the people we interact with. This may mean being able to make and keep friendly relationships, which can be of great importance to our mental and social well-being

Interpersonal relationship 

Image - Pexels

It can teach people how to actively make decisions about their actions in relation to the health assessment of different options and, what effects these different decisions are likely to have

Decision making

Image - Pexels

It is the ability to think realistically and understand the logic between ideas

Creative thinking 

Image - Pexels

These skills help us express our opinions and desires. The ability to communicate efficiently is vital in all areas of life

Communication skills

Image - Pexels

The goal is to have a balanced life, with time for work, relationships, and fun. Therefore learning how to manage stress is one of the key life skills that you need to learn

Stress management 

Image - Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here