Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNe 30, 2023

Vitamin B Rich Foods Essential For Hair Growth

Eggs are a great source of biotin (B7) and contain high-quality protein, which is essential for hair growth

Eggs

Rich in vitamin B12, salmon supports the production of red blood cells, which deliver nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles

Salmon

Vegetables like spinach and kale are packed with folate (B9) and other B vitamins, which contribute to overall hair health

Leafy Greens

Almonds are a good source of biotin and vitamin E, which help nourish the scalp and support hair growth

Almonds

Sunflower Seeds

These seeds are high in vitamin B6 and biotin, both of which are vital for healthy hair

Lean Meats

Meats like chicken and turkey provide ample amounts of vitamin B12, iron, and protein, all essential for hair growth and strength

Lentils are a plant-based source of protein, iron, zinc, and biotin, making them an excellent choice for vegetarians or vegans

Lentils

Greek yogurt is rich in vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), which helps with blood flow to the scalp and hair follicles

Greek Yogurt

Sweet Potatoes

Loaded with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes are converted into vitamin A in the body, promoting healthy hair growth

Avocados are packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, and vitamin B7, all of which nourish the hair and promote growth

Avocado

