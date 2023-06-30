Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNe 30, 2023
Vitamin B Rich Foods Essential For Hair Growth
Eggs are a great source of biotin (B7) and contain high-quality protein, which is essential for hair growth
Eggs
Image: Pexels
Rich in vitamin B12, salmon supports the production of red blood cells, which deliver nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles
Image: Pexels
Salmon
Vegetables like spinach and kale are packed with folate (B9) and other B vitamins, which contribute to overall hair health
Leafy Greens
Image: Pexels
Almonds are a good source of biotin and vitamin E, which help nourish the scalp and support hair growth
Almonds
Image: Pexels
Sunflower Seeds
Image: Pexels
These seeds are high in vitamin B6 and biotin, both of which are vital for healthy hair
Image: Pexels
Lean Meats
Meats like chicken and turkey provide ample amounts of vitamin B12, iron, and protein, all essential for hair growth and strength
Lentils are a plant-based source of protein, iron, zinc, and biotin, making them an excellent choice for vegetarians or vegans
Lentils
Image: Pexels
Greek yogurt is rich in vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), which helps with blood flow to the scalp and hair follicles
Greek Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Sweet Potatoes
Image: Pexels
Loaded with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes are converted into vitamin A in the body, promoting healthy hair growth
Image: Pexels
Avocados are packed with healthy fats, vitamin E, and vitamin B7, all of which nourish the hair and promote growth
Avocado