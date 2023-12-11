Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 11, 2023
Vitamin D rich food items for winter
Packed with vitamin D, salmon is not only a heart-healthy choice but also a fantastic source of this essential vitamin. Grill, bake, or pan-sear for a delightful winter meal
Salmon
Image: Pexels
The yolk of eggs is a natural source of vitamin D. Incorporate eggs into your breakfast or whip up a cozy winter omelet for a nutritious start to your day
Eggs
Image: Pexels
Certain varieties of mushrooms, such as maitake and chanterelle, contain vitamin D. Enjoy them in soups, stir-fries, or even grilled for a savory winter side dish
Mushrooms
Image: Pexels
Fortified dairy products like milk and yogurt are excellent sources of vitamin D. Include them in your winter diet to support bone health and immune function
Fortified Milk
Image: Pexels
A potent source of vitamin D, cod liver oil is available in supplement form. Consult with a healthcare professional before adding it to your routine
Cod Liver Oil
Image: Pexels
Canned tuna, especially the one packed in oil, is a convenient and tasty way to boost your vitamin D intake. Prepare a warm tuna salad for a winter-friendly meal
Tuna
Image: Pexels
Some brands of orange juice are fortified with vitamin D, providing a refreshing way to supplement your diet during the colder months
Fortified Orange Juice
Image: Pexels
Certain types of cheese, like Swiss and cheddar, contain moderate amounts of vitamin D. Sprinkle them over winter salads or enjoy as a comforting snack
Cheese
Image: Pexels
Start your winter mornings with a bowl of fortified cereal. Many cereals are enriched with vitamin D, offering a tasty and convenient way to meet your nutritional needs
Fortified Cereal
Image: Pexels
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, sardines make for a nutritious addition to winter salads, sandwiches, or pasta dishes
Sardines
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.