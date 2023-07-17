Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj 

JULY 17, 2023

Vitamin E rich foods for faster hair growth

Almonds are recommended by food and health experts for better skin and hair growth

Almonds

Image: Pexels

Spinach is loaded with beneficial nutrients like folate, iron, and Vitamins A and C which are important for hair growth

Image: Pexels

Spinach

They are nutritious and are also a great source of Vitamin E

Avocados

Image: Pexels

They are a good source of Vitamin E. Roasted sunflower seeds make for a great snack and also boost hair growth

Sunflower seeds

Image: Pexels

They are rich in Vitamin E and are a great option for snack time

Peanuts

Image: Pexels

Coconut oil

Image: Pexels

It contains Vitamin E and helps in healthy hair growth

Image: Pexels

Seeds

They contain few calories but are rich in Vitamin E, zinc, and selenium

They contain monounsaturated fats and Vitamin E which improves hair growth

Brazil nuts

Image: Pexels

It is a good source of Vitamin E which can help boost healthy hair growth

Peanut Butter

Image: Pexels

Fortified foods and juices

Image: Pexels

Fortified foods and juices can help increase your Vitamin E intake in your body and help with hair growth

