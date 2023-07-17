Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 17, 2023
Vitamin E rich foods for faster hair growth
Almonds are recommended by food and health experts for better skin and hair growth
Almonds
Image: Pexels
Spinach is loaded with beneficial nutrients like folate, iron, and Vitamins A and C which are important for hair growth
Image: Pexels
Spinach
They are nutritious and are also a great source of Vitamin E
Avocados
Image: Pexels
They are a good source of Vitamin E. Roasted sunflower seeds make for a great snack and also boost hair growth
Sunflower seeds
Image: Pexels
They are rich in Vitamin E and are a great option for snack time
Peanuts
Image: Pexels
Coconut oil
Image: Pexels
It contains Vitamin E and helps in healthy hair growth
Image: Pexels
Seeds
They contain few calories but are rich in Vitamin E, zinc, and selenium
They contain monounsaturated fats and Vitamin E which improves hair growth
Brazil nuts
Image: Pexels
It is a good source of Vitamin E which can help boost healthy hair growth
Peanut Butter
Image: Pexels
Fortified foods and juices
Image: Pexels
Fortified foods and juices can help increase your Vitamin E intake in your body and help with hair growth
