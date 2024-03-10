Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 10, 2024

Vitamin Rich Fruits 

High in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and supports skin health 

Oranges

Image: pexels

Packed with vitamin C and manganese, which is essential for bone health and metabolism

Strawberries

Image: pexels

 Loaded with vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin E, which support immune function and skin health respectively

Kiwi

Image: pexels

Rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate, which promote healthy skin, vision, and cell growth

Papaya 

Image: pexels

Contains high levels of vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin E, supporting immune function and skin health

Image: pexels

Mango 

 A great source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium, which supports immune health, vision, and heart function

Guava

Image: pexels

High in vitamin C and manganese, important for immune function and bone health

Pineapple

Image: pexels

 Rich in vitamin K, vitamin E, which support bone health, skin health, and cell growth

Avocado

Image: pexels

Watermelon

Image: pexels

 Contains vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium, important for immune health, vision, and heart function

Packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese, supporting immune function and bone health

Blueberries

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here