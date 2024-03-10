Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 10, 2024
Vitamin Rich Fruits
High in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and supports skin health
Oranges
Image: pexels
Packed with vitamin C and manganese, which is essential for bone health and metabolism
Strawberries
Image: pexels
Loaded with vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin E, which support immune function and skin health respectively
Kiwi
Image: pexels
Rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate, which promote healthy skin, vision, and cell growth
Papaya
Image: pexels
Contains high levels of vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin E, supporting immune function and skin health
Image: pexels
Mango
A great source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium, which supports immune health, vision, and heart function
Guava
Image: pexels
High in vitamin C and manganese, important for immune function and bone health
Pineapple
Image: pexels
Rich in vitamin K, vitamin E, which support bone health, skin health, and cell growth
Avocado
Image: pexels
Watermelon
Image: pexels
Contains vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium, important for immune health, vision, and heart function
Packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese, supporting immune function and bone health
Blueberries
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.