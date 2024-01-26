Heading 3

Waiting for love quotes

“Love is everything it’s cracked up to be. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, risking everything for”

“You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny and what’s written in the stars”

“One day, someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else”

“One day, you will realize that waiting for love is the best decision you have ever made”

 “I was made and meant to look for you, wait for you, and become yours forever”

“I will wait for you as long as it takes. I will love you every moment across time”

“I have enough patience to wait for the fulfillment of my wishes”

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love"

“Love isn’t finding someone to live with. It’s finding someone you can’t live without“

“We all have many great loves but to find a soul mate is the ultimate conquest”

