Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 26, 2024
Waiting for love quotes
“Love is everything it’s cracked up to be. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, risking everything for”
#1
“You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny and what’s written in the stars”
#2
“One day, someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else”
#3
“One day, you will realize that waiting for love is the best decision you have ever made”
#4
“I was made and meant to look for you, wait for you, and become yours forever”
#5
“I will wait for you as long as it takes. I will love you every moment across time”
#6
“I have enough patience to wait for the fulfillment of my wishes”
#7
“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love"
#8
“Love isn’t finding someone to live with. It’s finding someone you can’t live without“
#9
“We all have many great loves but to find a soul mate is the ultimate conquest”
#10
