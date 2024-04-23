Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle 

APRIL 23, 2024

Want French Tip Nails? Here’s a DIY Guide

Start this process by removing any existing nail polish and shaping your nails to your preferred length and shape

Basics

Image Source: pexels

Soak your nails in warm, soapy water for a few minutes to soften the cuticles so that it’s easy to pull them back 

Soak 

Image Source: pexels

Use a cuticle pusher to gently push back the cuticles, making sure to avoid cutting them to prevent infections; please be careful

Cuticles Care

Image Source:  pexels

 Trim any excess cuticle using a cuticle trimmer, being careful not to cut too close to the nail bed

Trim 

Image Source:  pexels

Use a nail buffer to gently buff the surface of your nails. This helps to smooth out and create a clean surface for polish application

Image Source: pexels

Buff Nails

Apply a clear base coat to your nails and allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step so that it doesn’t smudge

Base Coat

Image Source: pexels

Using white nail polish, carefully paint the tips of your nails in a curved shape, you can also use tape to help create a clean line

White Tips

Image Source: pexels

Dry

Image Source: pexels

Allow the white polish to dry completely before moving on to the next step

Top Coat

Image Source: pexels

Once the white tips are dry, apply a clear top coat over the entire nail to seal in the polish and add shine

Shiny Nails! 

Image Source: pexels

Use a small brush dipped in nail polish remover to clean up any excess polish around the edges of your nails for a neat finish and enjoy your beautiful French tip nails

