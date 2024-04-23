Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
APRIL 23, 2024
Want French Tip Nails? Here’s a DIY Guide
Start this process by removing any existing nail polish and shaping your nails to your preferred length and shape
Basics
Soak your nails in warm, soapy water for a few minutes to soften the cuticles so that it’s easy to pull them back
Soak
Use a cuticle pusher to gently push back the cuticles, making sure to avoid cutting them to prevent infections; please be careful
Cuticles Care
Trim any excess cuticle using a cuticle trimmer, being careful not to cut too close to the nail bed
Trim
Use a nail buffer to gently buff the surface of your nails. This helps to smooth out and create a clean surface for polish application
Buff Nails
Apply a clear base coat to your nails and allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step so that it doesn’t smudge
Base Coat
Using white nail polish, carefully paint the tips of your nails in a curved shape, you can also use tape to help create a clean line
White Tips
Dry
Allow the white polish to dry completely before moving on to the next step
Top Coat
Once the white tips are dry, apply a clear top coat over the entire nail to seal in the polish and add shine
Shiny Nails!
Use a small brush dipped in nail polish remover to clean up any excess polish around the edges of your nails for a neat finish and enjoy your beautiful French tip nails
