Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

Want To Make Neer Dosa At Home? Here’s a Guide 

Soak rice in a shallow bowl and leave it aside for 4 hours or overnight

Soak

Image Source: freepik

Transfer the soaked rice into a blender jar and add some water to make the batter and balance its consistency

 Blend

Image Source: freepik

Check Smooth-ness 

Image Source: freepik

Blend and keep adding water a few times for preferred consistency and make sure it turns out to be a smooth batter

The Batter’s consistency should be much similar to buttermilk; so make sure it’s achieved, then only your neer dosa will be perfectly made

Watery Batter

Image Source: freepik

Set it aside for the batter to rest thoroughly 

Image Source: freepik

Rest 

Take a pan, heat it and drizzle some oil; for avoiding the dosa to get stuck, take a onion and rub it on the tava 

 On the heat!

Image Source: freepik

We can’t spread this batter like the regular dosa batter; take a ladle and and pour it on the tava all over

 Pour Batter 

Image Source: freepik

Irregular shape

Image Source: freepik

The dosa won't be perfectly round due to its watery batter, so expect it to be a bit irregular in shape

Cook

Image Source: freepik

Cover the tava and cook the dosa for 2-3 minutes on medium heat

Your neer dosa is done; now relish this fluffy and delicate dosa with sambar or a gravy of your preference

Serve 

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here