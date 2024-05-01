Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 01, 2024
Want To Make Neer Dosa At Home? Here’s a Guide
Soak rice in a shallow bowl and leave it aside for 4 hours or overnight
Soak
Image Source: freepik
Transfer the soaked rice into a blender jar and add some water to make the batter and balance its consistency
Blend
Image Source: freepik
Check Smooth-ness
Image Source: freepik
Blend and keep adding water a few times for preferred consistency and make sure it turns out to be a smooth batter
The Batter’s consistency should be much similar to buttermilk; so make sure it’s achieved, then only your neer dosa will be perfectly made
Watery Batter
Image Source: freepik
Set it aside for the batter to rest thoroughly
Image Source: freepik
Rest
Take a pan, heat it and drizzle some oil; for avoiding the dosa to get stuck, take a onion and rub it on the tava
On the heat!
Image Source: freepik
We can’t spread this batter like the regular dosa batter; take a ladle and and pour it on the tava all over
Pour Batter
Image Source: freepik
Irregular shape
Image Source: freepik
The dosa won't be perfectly round due to its watery batter, so expect it to be a bit irregular in shape
Cook
Image Source: freepik
Cover the tava and cook the dosa for 2-3 minutes on medium heat
Your neer dosa is done; now relish this fluffy and delicate dosa with sambar or a gravy of your preference
Serve
Image Source: freepik
