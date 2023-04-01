APRIL 01, 2023
Warm-up tips from fitness experts
Image- Pexels
Warming up before exercising is important because it helps prepare your body for the physical demands of your workout
Prepares your body
Image- Pexels
It can help the body in various ways and celebrity fitness coaches Praveen and Maahek Nair agree that it increases your heart rate and circulation, which helps to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles
Celebrity fitness coach gives nod
Increases your core body temperature, which can improve muscle elasticity and reduce the risk of injury
Image- Pexels
Muscle elasticity
Activates your neuromuscular system, resulting in better communication between your brain and your muscles
Image- Pexels
Brain and muscles
Image- Pexels
Joint strength
Loosen up your joints, which assists with your range of motion and helps prevent injury
Improve your mental focus and prepare you for the workout ahead
Image- Pexels
Mental focus
It is crucial to select warm-up exercises that targets the muscles you will be using and that helps prepare your body for the specific movements you will be doing
Image- Pexels
Targets the muscles
The aim of warming up is to prepare your body for exercise, not to exhaust it. An effective warm-up routine should focus on increasing blood flow and activating the neuromuscular system to improve muscle function and performance
Image- Pexels
Helps to perform better
Typically, a warm-up should last for a minimum of 10 minutes and involve low-to-moderate intensity activity. This is a general guideline that can help ensure that your body is adequately prepared for exercise
Image- Pexels
Spend a good amount of time
Although it may be tempting to skip the warm-up and jump right into your workout, doing so can increase the risk of injury. This is especially true in the morning when your body may be stiff and not fully awake
Image- Pexels
Do not skip it
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.