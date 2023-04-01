Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle 

APRIL 01, 2023

Warm-up tips from fitness experts

Warming up before exercising is important because it helps prepare your body for the physical demands of your workout

Prepares your body

It can help the body in various ways and celebrity fitness coaches Praveen and Maahek Nair agree that it increases your heart rate and circulation, which helps to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles

Celebrity fitness coach gives nod

Increases your core body temperature, which can improve muscle elasticity and reduce the risk of injury

Muscle elasticity

Activates your neuromuscular system, resulting in better communication between your brain and your muscles

Brain and muscles

Joint strength

Loosen up your joints, which assists with your range of motion and helps prevent injury


Improve your mental focus and prepare you for the workout ahead

Mental focus

It is crucial to select warm-up exercises that targets the muscles you will be using and that helps prepare your body for the specific movements you will be doing

Targets the muscles

The aim of warming up is to prepare your body for exercise, not to exhaust it. An effective warm-up routine should focus on increasing blood flow and activating the neuromuscular system to improve muscle function and performance

Helps to perform better

Typically, a warm-up should last for a minimum of 10 minutes and involve low-to-moderate intensity activity. This is a general guideline that can help ensure that your body is adequately prepared for exercise

Spend a good amount of time

Although it may be tempting to skip the warm-up and jump right into your workout, doing so can increase the risk of injury. This is especially true in the morning when your body may be stiff and not fully awake

Do not skip it

