Jog Falls, Karnataka
In the heart of the Western Ghats, you'll find the magical Dudhsagar Falls. The name translates to Sea of Milk, and the four-tiered cascade resembles exactly that, especially during the monsoon season
Images: Pexels
Dudhsagar Falls, Goa
Kerala's Athirapally Falls is often referred to as the Niagara Falls of India. The Chalakudy River cascades down from 80 feet, surrounded by lush forests, creating a picturesque setting
Images: Pexels
Athirapally Falls, Kerala
Tucked away in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, Nohkalikai Falls is known for its breathtaking plunge of 1,115 feet. The vibrant green landscape and the legend behind the name make this a captivating destination
Images: Pexels
Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya
Set amidst the serene town of Dharamshala, Bhagsu Waterfall is a hidden gem. The cascade flows through the Bhagsunag Temple and offers a tranquil spot for travellers
Images: Pexels
Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh
Known as the Spa of South India, Courtallam Falls boasts a group of cascades with unique mineral properties believed to have therapeutic benefits. It's a soothing experience for body and soul
Images: Pexels
Courtallam Falls, Tamil Nadu
Often referred to as the Niagara of India, Chitrakote Falls on the Indravati River offers a mesmerizing view, especially during the monsoon. The surrounding forests and wildlife make it a complete natural wonder
Images: Pexels
Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh
Vantawng Falls is the highest and most famous waterfall in Mizoram. It drops from a height of about 750 feet, creating a stunning spectacle amid the hilly terrain. The journey to reach this remote location is an adventure in itself
Images: Pexels
Vantawng Falls, Mizoram
The Cauvery River takes a dramatic plunge at Hogenakkal Falls, creating a rugged and scenic landscape. Take a coracle ride to get up close to this unique geological wonder
Images: Pexels
Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu
Nestled in the Sahyadri Mountains, Vajrai Falls is one of Maharashtra's best-kept secrets. Surrounded by lush greenery, it's a fantastic spot for a peaceful escape
Images: Pexels
Vajrai Falls, Maharashtra
Nestled in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Kempty Falls is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The falls cascade down in multiple tiers, creating a serene and refreshing atmosphere for visitors
Images: Pexels
Kempty Falls, Uttarakhand
