Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Waterfalls to experience in India 

Starting our adventure in Karnataka, Jog Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in India, plummeting from a height of 830 feet. The Sharavathi River creates this awe-inspiring spectacle, making it a must-visit for nature lovers

 Images: Pexels 

Jog Falls, Karnataka

In the heart of the Western Ghats, you'll find the magical Dudhsagar Falls. The name translates to Sea of Milk, and the four-tiered cascade resembles exactly that, especially during the monsoon season

 Images: Pexels 

 Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Kerala's Athirapally Falls is often referred to as the Niagara Falls of India. The Chalakudy River cascades down from 80 feet, surrounded by lush forests, creating a picturesque setting

 Images: Pexels 

Athirapally Falls, Kerala

Tucked away in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, Nohkalikai Falls is known for its breathtaking plunge of 1,115 feet. The vibrant green landscape and the legend behind the name make this a captivating destination

 Images: Pexels 

 Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Set amidst the serene town of Dharamshala, Bhagsu Waterfall is a hidden gem. The cascade flows through the Bhagsunag Temple and offers a tranquil spot for travellers

 Images: Pexels 

Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh

Known as the Spa of South India, Courtallam Falls boasts a group of cascades with unique mineral properties believed to have therapeutic benefits. It's a soothing experience for body and soul

 Images: Pexels 

 Courtallam Falls, Tamil Nadu

Often referred to as the Niagara of India, Chitrakote Falls on the Indravati River offers a mesmerizing view, especially during the monsoon. The surrounding forests and wildlife make it a complete natural wonder

 Images: Pexels 

Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh

Vantawng Falls is the highest and most famous waterfall in Mizoram. It drops from a height of about 750 feet, creating a stunning spectacle amid the hilly terrain. The journey to reach this remote location is an adventure in itself

 Images: Pexels 

 Vantawng Falls, Mizoram

The Cauvery River takes a dramatic plunge at Hogenakkal Falls, creating a rugged and scenic landscape. Take a coracle ride to get up close to this unique geological wonder

 Images: Pexels 

Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the Sahyadri Mountains, Vajrai Falls is one of Maharashtra's best-kept secrets. Surrounded by lush greenery, it's a fantastic spot for a peaceful escape

 Images: Pexels 

Vajrai Falls, Maharashtra

Nestled in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Kempty Falls is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The falls cascade down in multiple tiers, creating a serene and refreshing atmosphere for visitors

 Images: Pexels 

 Kempty Falls, Uttarakhand

