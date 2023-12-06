Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 06, 2023
Waterparks around the world
Aquatica in Orlando has two massive wave pools, thrilling water slides like Dolphin Plunge through a dolphin-filled aquarium, and a sandy beach with over 1,300 tons of soft white sand
Aquatica (Orlando, Florida)
This Middle East park boasts the world's widest water slide, the longest river ride, and a zip line. Other attractions include water coasters, a 2,296-foot private beach, and the Shark Lagoon where visitors can hand-feed rays
Aquaventure waterpark (Dubai, UAE)
Located by an Alpine lake, this outdoor water park offers water rides, a diving tower, hydro-speed slide, and on land, activities like a high-ropes course and climbing wall
Area 47 (Innsbruck, Austria)
Home to the world's tallest and fastest water slide, Insano, Beach Park in Fortaleza, Brazil, also features Kalafrio, a giant half-pipe slide, and kid-friendly attractions like Acqua Show
Beach park (Fortaleza, Brazil)
This South Korean water park includes four looping water slides, a massive wave pool, and unique amenities like sleeping rooms with purified air and jade-carved beds
Caribbean Bay (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)
Set in Tenerife, Spain, Siam Park is a Thai-themed water park with a popular ride, the Tower of Power, a lazy river, and surf lessons in a wave pool
Siam park (Tenerife, Spain)
Housed in the world's largest free-standing hall, Tropical Islands in Germany offers a giant indoor pool, a rainforest with 50,000 plants, a hotel, nightclub, and even balloon rides, all under one roof
Tropical islands (Krausnick, Germany)
Located in Beijing, Watercube Waterpark features rides like the Tornado, Aqualoop slide, and Bulletbowl. The park's unique design includes giant jellyfish and clouds of bubbles suspended from the ceiling
Watercube waterpark (Beijing)
With a Grecian theme, WaterWorld Water Park in Cyprus includes attractions like Poseidon’s Wave Pool, River Odyssey lazy river, and the thrilling Drop to Atlantis slide from a Roman temple
WaterWorld waterpark (Ayia Napa, Cyprus)
Wet 'n Wild in Orlando offers various water rides, a sandcastle-themed children’s area, a wave pool, and a popular Disco H20 ride where passengers float along to 1970s hits with disco balls and flashing lights
Wet 'n wild (Orlando, Florida)
