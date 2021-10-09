oct 9, 2021

Ways to do a hair spa at home

A hair spa nourishes your hair by treating the damage. It gives your tresses a glamorous look, one that gets you noticed on any occasion

First things first, remove the tangles from your hair using a wide-tooth comb

Next, pamper yourself with a relaxing oil massage. Let the oil stay in your hair for an hour

Oiling boosts blood circulation, strengthens the hair, and keeps it hydrated

Now, it is time to steam your hair. Pick a towel and dip it in lukewarm water. Squeeze out the excess water and wrap it around your head

Leave it for around 20 minutes. Steaming opens the pores of the scalp, moistens hair, and removes frizziness

After this, wash your hair with a mild shampoo. concentrate on your roots rather than the length of the hair

Follow it up with a conditioner.don’t apply it on your scalp. Instead, apply it over the ends to add shine to your mane

Towel dry your hair. Just when hair is a little damp, apply serum over the hair strands and roots to lock in the moisture

Finally, the last step is to comb your hair to get rid of all knots. You can also blow-dry your hair to get a salon-like look

