oct 9, 2021
Ways to do a hair spa at home
A hair spa nourishes your hair by treating the damage. It gives your tresses a glamorous look, one that gets you noticed on any occasion
First things first, remove the tangles from your hair using a wide-tooth comb
Next, pamper yourself with a relaxing oil massage. Let the oil stay in your hair for an hour
Oiling boosts blood circulation, strengthens the hair, and keeps it hydrated
Now, it is time to steam your hair. Pick a towel and dip it in lukewarm water. Squeeze out the excess water and wrap it around your head
Leave it for around 20 minutes. Steaming opens the pores of the scalp, moistens hair, and removes frizziness
After this, wash your hair with a mild shampoo. concentrate on your roots rather than the length of the hair
Follow it up with a conditioner.don’t apply it on your scalp. Instead, apply it over the ends to add shine to your mane
Towel dry your hair. Just when hair is a little damp, apply serum over the hair strands and roots to lock in the moisture
Finally, the last step is to comb your hair to get rid of all knots. You can also blow-dry your hair to get a salon-like look
