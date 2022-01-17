Lifestyle

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 17, 2022

Ways to prevent heat damage to hair

Excessive or regular use of hair styling tools like hair straighteners, curlers, tongs, etc. causes a lot of damage to your natural hair

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Steps to Combat The Damage

Some of the early signs of damaged hair can include split ends, extremely dry hair, rough hair texture, hair breakage and hair fall

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Use A Hydrating Conditioner 

Include a good-quality hydrating conditioner that will ensure your hair is protected and nourished after regular wash

Image: Ananya Panday Instagra

Apply Hair Mask

Apply a hair mask at least once a week to reduce hair tangling and make them smoother and easier to manage

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Opt For Sulfate-free Hair Products

Use shampoos and conditioners free from sulfates, silicones and parabens to avoid dryness and breakage

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Apply Heat Protectant

Whenever you are using a hair styling tool, always make sure that you have used a heat protectant before

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Style One Strand, One Time

Avoid heating one strand numerous times as it can do severe damage to your hair. One motion of the heating tool is sufficient

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Ideal Level of Heat

The ideal temperature to heat your device for styling is anywhere between two to three hundred degrees so do not use it at the highest heat setting

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Invest in Professional Heat Stylers

You may want to invest in a professional heat styler, depending on your budget, to ensure that your hairdo is enhanced and protected from severe damage

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Regular Trimming

Excess heat results in split ends, causing breakage and frizziness. A monthly hair trim to chop off those split ends will help you control the damage

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Routine Salon Visits

The best way to make sure that you are taking the right kind of measures is by keeping up with a professional hairstylist

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ways to prevent heat damage to hair

Click Here