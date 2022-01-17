Lifestyle
Ways to prevent heat damage to hair
Excessive or regular use of hair styling tools like hair straighteners, curlers, tongs, etc. causes a lot of damage to your natural hair
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Steps to Combat The Damage
Some of the early signs of damaged hair can include split ends, extremely dry hair, rough hair texture, hair breakage and hair fall
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Use A Hydrating Conditioner
Include a good-quality hydrating conditioner that will ensure your hair is protected and nourished after regular wash
Image: Ananya Panday Instagra
Apply Hair Mask
Apply a hair mask at least once a week to reduce hair tangling and make them smoother and easier to manage
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Opt For Sulfate-free Hair Products
Use shampoos and conditioners free from sulfates, silicones and parabens to avoid dryness and breakage
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Apply Heat Protectant
Whenever you are using a hair styling tool, always make sure that you have used a heat protectant before
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Style One Strand, One Time
Avoid heating one strand numerous times as it can do severe damage to your hair. One motion of the heating tool is sufficient
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Ideal Level of Heat
The ideal temperature to heat your device for styling is anywhere between two to three hundred degrees so do not use it at the highest heat setting
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Invest in Professional Heat Stylers
You may want to invest in a professional heat styler, depending on your budget, to ensure that your hairdo is enhanced and protected from severe damage
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Regular Trimming
Excess heat results in split ends, causing breakage and frizziness. A monthly hair trim to chop off those split ends will help you control the damage
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Routine Salon Visits
The best way to make sure that you are taking the right kind of measures is by keeping up with a professional hairstylist
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
