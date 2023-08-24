Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 24, 2023
Ways to achieve lifted eyes
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Who doesn't want to look youthful? Everyone, but those sunken eyes might convey something totally different
Droopy eyes
Apply a hyaluronic-based eye cream or use a few droplets of hyaluronic serum around your eyes to tighten the skin around the eyes
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For awake eyes
It helps to restore the loss of volume and smooths fine lines and wrinkles by hydrating the area
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Benefit
Alternatively, you can also use natural ingredients such as honey, milk cream, or yoghurt that help to moisturise the skin and fix hooded eyes
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Natural ingredients
Cover your eyes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Use a sleeping mask, it not only helps you to sleep better, by blocking the light but also prevents the skin around the eyes from drying
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Microcurrent devices
The vibrations help to stimulate the muscles and improve blood circulation around the eyes and make them look brighter
Don't use microcurrent devices for more than 2-3 minutes around the eyes, if not, it can do more harm than good
Remember
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Make sure to use a pillow or to keep your head elevated as it prevents the fluid-retention around the eyes
Sleep on a pillow
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
For night
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
It's best suggested to use a retinol-based eye cream, preferably the one which has vitamin K too in it, as it helps to boost collagen production and reduces wrinkles
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
You can place the used green tea bags kept in the freezer over your eyes or use cool cucumber juice for the same
Quick fix
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.