Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Ways to achieve lifted eyes 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Who doesn't want to look youthful? Everyone, but those sunken eyes might convey something totally different

Droopy eyes 

Apply a hyaluronic-based eye cream or use a few droplets of hyaluronic serum around your eyes to tighten the skin around the eyes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For awake eyes

It helps to restore the loss of volume and smooths fine lines and wrinkles by hydrating the area

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Benefit

Alternatively, you can also use natural ingredients such as honey, milk cream, or yoghurt that help to moisturise the skin and fix hooded eyes

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Natural ingredients

Cover your eyes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Use a sleeping mask, it not only helps you to sleep better, by blocking the light but also prevents the skin around the eyes from drying

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram

Microcurrent devices

The vibrations help to stimulate the muscles and improve blood circulation around the eyes and make them look brighter

Don't use microcurrent devices for more than 2-3 minutes around the eyes, if not, it can do more harm than good

Remember 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Make sure to use a pillow or to keep your head elevated as it prevents the fluid-retention around the eyes

Sleep on a pillow

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

For night

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

It's best suggested to use a retinol-based eye cream, preferably the one which has vitamin K too in it, as it helps to boost collagen production and reduces wrinkles

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram

You can place the used green tea bags kept in the freezer over your eyes or use cool cucumber juice for the same

Quick fix

