December 22, 2023

Ways to add berries to Indian dishes

Dice fresh strawberries, fold into yoghurt and season with roasted cumin powder, black salt, and honey

Strawberry raita 

Blend fresh strawberries, yoghurt, sugar, and a splash of rose water until smooth

Strawberry lassi 

A layered dessert that combines the goodness of yoghurt, granola, and cranberry compote

Cranberry dessert parfait 

A festive dish that marries the nuttiness of basmati rice with the tartness of cranberries

Cranberry rice 

Toss together a vibrant salad with mixed greens, strawberries, cranberries, and sprinkle it with chaat masala for a unique Indian touch

Mix berry Salad 

Sautéed cranberries add a burst of colour and a hint of tartness to the humble lentil curry

Cranberry dal 

Brings together the savoury notes of chicken with the sweetness of strawberries creating a unique and aromatic curry

Strawberry chicken curry 

Craft a spicy salsa using chopped strawberries, cranberries, tomatoes, onions, and green chilies. It can serve as a zesty accompaniment

Spicy Salsa

Make a bruschetta topping using strawberries, basil, olive oil and black pepper to spoon onto toasted baguette slices for a delightful snack

Strawberry Bruschetta

A unique cold soup that blends fresh strawberries with tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, onion, garlic and a splash of vinegar 

Strawberry Gazpacho

