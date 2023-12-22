Heading 3
Ways to add berries to Indian dishes
Dice fresh strawberries, fold into yoghurt and season with roasted cumin powder, black salt, and honey
Strawberry raita
Blend fresh strawberries, yoghurt, sugar, and a splash of rose water until smooth
Strawberry lassi
A layered dessert that combines the goodness of yoghurt, granola, and cranberry compote
Cranberry dessert parfait
A festive dish that marries the nuttiness of basmati rice with the tartness of cranberries
Cranberry rice
Toss together a vibrant salad with mixed greens, strawberries, cranberries, and sprinkle it with chaat masala for a unique Indian touch
Mix berry Salad
Sautéed cranberries add a burst of colour and a hint of tartness to the humble lentil curry
Cranberry dal
Brings together the savoury notes of chicken with the sweetness of strawberries creating a unique and aromatic curry
Strawberry chicken curry
Craft a spicy salsa using chopped strawberries, cranberries, tomatoes, onions, and green chilies. It can serve as a zesty accompaniment
Spicy Salsa
Make a bruschetta topping using strawberries, basil, olive oil and black pepper to spoon onto toasted baguette slices for a delightful snack
Strawberry Bruschetta
A unique cold soup that blends fresh strawberries with tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, onion, garlic and a splash of vinegar
Strawberry Gazpacho
