Ways to address loved ones in Korean
The ultimate couple's classic, Jagiya means honey or baby, and it's the go-to term for lovebirds in K-dramas
Jagiya – Honey or Baby
My Love says it all - a direct and sweet term of endearment, much like jagiya
Nae sarang – My Love
Yeobo is for married couples and is the Korean equivalent of honey or darling, straight out of a K-drama
Yeobo – Honey or Darling
Think of aein as sweetheart - a gender-neutral term of affection
Aein – Sweetheart
Aegiya is a cute way to say, baby, perfect for showering your loved one with sweetness
Aegiya – Baby
Express your love by saying naekkeo, which means mine or my sweetheart. It's extra adorable
Naekkeo – Mine or My Sweetheart
Make your girlfriend feel like royalty by calling her gongjunim, which means princess
Gongjunim– Princess
Just like princess for women, wangjanim is what some women use to describe their prince charming
Wangjanim – Prince
Oppa might mean older brother literally, but it's a term of endearment that girls often use for their boyfriends or husbands
Oppa – Older Brother
In married life, seobangnim or simply seobang means husband. It's a term used in the world of wedded bliss
Seobangnim (서방님) – Husband