Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 10, 2023

Entertainment

Ways to address loved ones in Korean

The ultimate couple's classic, Jagiya means honey or baby, and it's the go-to term for lovebirds in K-dramas

Image: Pexels

Jagiya – Honey or Baby

My Love says it all - a direct and sweet term of endearment, much like jagiya

Image: Pexels

Nae sarang – My Love

Yeobo is for married couples and is the Korean equivalent of honey or darling, straight out of a K-drama

Image: Pexels

Yeobo – Honey or Darling

Think of aein as sweetheart - a gender-neutral term of affection

Image: Pexels

Aein – Sweetheart


Aegiya is a cute way to say, baby, perfect for showering your loved one with sweetness

Image: Pexels

Aegiya – Baby


Express your love by saying naekkeo, which means mine or my sweetheart. It's extra adorable

Image: Pexels

Naekkeo – Mine or My Sweetheart

Make your girlfriend feel like royalty by calling her gongjunim, which means princess

Image: Pexels

Gongjunim– Princess

Just like princess for women, wangjanim is what some women use to describe their prince charming

Image: Pexels

Wangjanim – Prince

Oppa might mean older brother literally, but it's a term of endearment that girls often use for their boyfriends or husbands

Image: Pexels

Oppa – Older Brother

In married life, seobangnim or simply seobang means husband. It's a term used in the world of wedded bliss

Image: Pexels

Seobangnim (서방님) – Husband

