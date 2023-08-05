Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Ways to appreciate your wife

Image: Smriti Khanna's Instagram

To all the wives out there, we appreciate everything you do for us

Appreciate

Here are 8 ways to show your wife the appreciation she deserves, today and everyday

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Steps to follow

Say it out loud and more often

Image: Pexels

#1

Write thoughtful appreciation notes

Image: Pexels

#2

#3

Image: Pexels

Cook a special dinner

Image: Pexels

#4

Give a "just because" gift

Perform bonding activities like a tea

#5

Image: Pexels

Give her lone time and support her passion

#6

Image: Pexels

#7

Image: Pexels

Give foot rubs

Image: Pexels

Lastly, send her memes

#8

