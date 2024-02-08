Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
Ways to ask a guy out for a date
Just tell him you enjoy spending time together and ask, "Would you like to go on a date with me sometime?"
Be Direct
Image: freepik
Make him smile with a playful pick-up line, adding a lighthearted touch to express your interest
Use a Pick-Up Line
Image: freepik
Catch his eye, give him a smile, and see if he responds positively before striking up a conversation
Make Eye Contact and Smile
Image: freepik
Send a friendly message on social media expressing your interest and suggesting a casual meetup
Slide Into His DMs
Image: freepik
Break the ice by asking for his advice or recommendations, eventually leading to a casual date invitation
Ask Him for a Favor
Image: freepik
Organize a group activity to ease the pressure, giving you a chance to connect in a more relaxed setting
Plan a Group Outing
Image: freepik
take a friend's help to initiate a conversation or drop hints about your interest in the guy
Use a Wingwoman
Image: freepik
Add a touch of romance by writing a heartfelt note expressing your feelings and inviting him on a date
Write Him a Note
Image: freepik
Bond over a shared hobby or interest, suggesting a date centered around something you both enjoy
Use a Mutual Interest
Image: freepik
Showcase your cooking skills and invite him for a home-cooked meal, creating a cozy and personal date setting
Offer to Cook for Him
Image: freepik
