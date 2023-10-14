Heading 3

MOHIT K DIXIT

lifestyle

OCTOBER 14, 2023

Ways to avoid dark circles

This is the most advised tip to those who look for a remedy to prevent dark circles

 Get enough sleep

Image Source: Pexels 

Drinking adequate amount of water keeps your face fresh and hydrated, thereby avoiding puffy eyes and dark circles

Stay hydrated

Image Source: Pexels 

You can try using a green tea bag for better results. It is one of the most effective techniques

Using cold tea bags

Image Source: Pexels 

Put the shredded potatoes or cucumber on your eyes after grating them

 Use potato or cucumber

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your face, especially under the eyes, whenever stepping out in the sun

Wear sunscreen

Image Source: Pexels 

Using cold raw milk under eyes softens the concerned area and cleans the pigmentation, thereby avoiding dark circles

Cold raw milk

Image Source: Pexels 

Smoking will only put more pressure on your blood vessels and thus your dark eyes get worse

Stop smoking

Image Source: Pexels 

Apply a few drops of honey and let it rest overnight. With regular use, you can see the desired results

Honey

Image Source: Pexels 

Dab a few drops of almond oil under the eyes and leave it for the night. It works effectively

Almond oil

Image Source: Pexels 

To prevent your eyes getting exposed to harmful UV rays, wear sunglasses to prevent your dark circles from getting worse

Wear sunglasses

Image Source: Pexels 

