Ways to avoid dark circles
This is the most advised tip to those who look for a remedy to prevent dark circles
Get enough sleep
Drinking adequate amount of water keeps your face fresh and hydrated, thereby avoiding puffy eyes and dark circles
Stay hydrated
You can try using a green tea bag for better results. It is one of the most effective techniques
Using cold tea bags
Put the shredded potatoes or cucumber on your eyes after grating them
Use potato or cucumber
Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your face, especially under the eyes, whenever stepping out in the sun
Wear sunscreen
Using cold raw milk under eyes softens the concerned area and cleans the pigmentation, thereby avoiding dark circles
Cold raw milk
Smoking will only put more pressure on your blood vessels and thus your dark eyes get worse
Stop smoking
Apply a few drops of honey and let it rest overnight. With regular use, you can see the desired results
Honey
Dab a few drops of almond oil under the eyes and leave it for the night. It works effectively
Almond oil
To prevent your eyes getting exposed to harmful UV rays, wear sunglasses to prevent your dark circles from getting worse
Wear sunglasses
