Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JULY 27, 2023
Ways to boost your mood
Make a habit to stretch your body every morning or go for a brisk walk as it releases mood-boosting endorphins
#1
Image: Pexels
At the end of the day, indulge in a ten-minute journaling session to write down what you’ve felt throughout the day
Image: Pexels
#2
Get the right amount of sleep. Avoid binge-watching shows on nights prior to important meetings to avoid being stressed
#3
Image: Pexels
Listen to some music while showering or traveling as it gives you a happy start to the day
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Do things that make you happy like having your favorite drink or choosing your favorite outfit
Image: Pexels
#6
Dance to your favorite song. Dancing is always a stressbuster and keeps you happy
Observe and enjoy nature like the pretty flowers or the birds chirping as it has the power to boost the mood and facilitates healing
#7
Image: Pexels
Take social media detox and avoid watching shows and spend some time doing meditation
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Have a nourishing breakfast that can instantly invigorate your mood for a productive day ahead
Image: Pexels
Try doing deep breathing and meditation to keep you calm and boost your mood
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.