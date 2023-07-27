Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JULY 27, 2023

Ways to boost your mood

Make a habit to stretch your body every morning or go for a brisk walk as it releases mood-boosting endorphins

#1

Image: Pexels 

At the end of the day, indulge in a ten-minute journaling session to write down what you’ve felt throughout the day

Image: Pexels 

#2

Get the right amount of sleep. Avoid binge-watching shows on nights prior to important meetings to avoid being stressed

#3

Image: Pexels 

Listen to some music while showering or traveling as it gives you a happy start to the day

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Do things that make you happy like having your favorite drink or choosing your favorite outfit

Image: Pexels 

#6

Dance to your favorite song. Dancing is always a stressbuster and keeps you happy

Observe and enjoy nature like the pretty flowers or the birds chirping as it has the power to boost the mood and facilitates healing

#7

Image: Pexels 

Take social media detox and avoid watching shows and spend some time doing meditation

#8

Image: Pexels 

#9

Image: Pexels 

Have a nourishing breakfast that can instantly invigorate your mood for a productive day ahead

Image: Pexels 

Try doing deep breathing and meditation to keep you calm and boost your mood

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here