Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 20, 2023

Ways to calm yourself when life is tough

Walking helps clear your mind. It offers you a different perspective

Walk

Take a day off and spend your time doing exactly what you want

Indulge

Research what you are experiencing. Arm yourself with knowledge and the resources to tackle the problems head-o

Educate yourself

Keep taking small steps, no matter what. Being stagnant doesn't serve you

Keep going forward

Prioritise

Decide what's important right now. Say no to extra obligations

Cry

Try to release all the emotion. You will feel better

Remind yourself that life is a journey. Remember that what you are going through is temporary, it will pass

Reminder

Sit in a coffee shop or a busy street cafe and soak up your surroundings. You don't have to talk to people

Look around

Be generous

Give something to a total stranger. Acts of giving make us feel warm and composed inside

Try to get enough rest. Sleep 7-9 hours each night

Sleep

