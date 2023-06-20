Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 20, 2023
Ways to calm yourself when life is tough
Walking helps clear your mind. It offers you a different perspective
Walk
Take a day off and spend your time doing exactly what you want
Indulge
Research what you are experiencing. Arm yourself with knowledge and the resources to tackle the problems head-o
Educate yourself
Keep taking small steps, no matter what. Being stagnant doesn't serve you
Keep going forward
Prioritise
Decide what's important right now. Say no to extra obligations
Cry
Try to release all the emotion. You will feel better
Remind yourself that life is a journey. Remember that what you are going through is temporary, it will pass
Reminder
Sit in a coffee shop or a busy street cafe and soak up your surroundings. You don't have to talk to people
Look around
Be generous
Give something to a total stranger. Acts of giving make us feel warm and composed inside
Try to get enough rest. Sleep 7-9 hours each night
Sleep
