Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 20, 2023
Ways to cancel a date graciously
Experiencing this phase and going out on a date might be exciting! But things may not pan out as expected and you might have to cancel the date. Remember to be polite and empathetic
Dating
If you have an insight into the change of plans, you must communicate this to the other person without delay. Avoid last-minute canceling or rescheduling
Communication
If you cancel the date on the day, it might be stressful for the other person. They might have made special arrangements! You can text them, explain the reason briefly, and reschedule the date
D-day
It would be best to inform your date if you are not attracted to them. Avoid leading them or giving mixed signals! Be respectful and remember that opting out of a date does not make you a bad person
Lack of Interest
Readiness
Honesty is the best policy! If you are not ready for the date, communicate it to the person and mention that you need some more time before you can finally enjoy your first date with them
No Mutual Feelings
If you feel that you both have not struck an emotional connection, express your opinion on a call! Hear them out and mutually decide
Often the happenings of the day or the circumstances can throw off a person from a stable head space! You can send them a simple message explaining the situation and reschedule the date
Head Space
Sometimes your intuition may alert you about the person! Listen to your gut feeling and prioritize your safety. You can apologize for canceling the date on a text. Refrain from reschedulings
Bad Intuition
Low Self-Confidence
If you want to avoid the date owing to your low self-confidence, you can postpone the date by stating a valid reason like a hectic week. Remember to work on your self-confidence
If you wish to cancel the date owing to your bad past experiences, you can state that you have personal matters to attend to! It is best that you focus on healing before exploring the dating realm
Past Trauma
