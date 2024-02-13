Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
Ways to celebrate Galentine's Day
A lot of people believe that Galentine's Day is a pity-party holiday for you and your friends who are severely single. But this stereotype couldn't be further from the truth
Galentine's day
Image: Shutterstock
Celebrated on February 13, Galentine's Day can best be described as the platonic version of Valentine's Day
February 13
Image: Shutterstock
It is an unofficial holiday to celebrate your girl gang (or friends of any gender) who stuck by you through the best and worst times
Girl gang
Image: Shutterstock
Galentine's Day is all about celebrating your girl squad with a fun game of Secret Cupid, a twist on Secret Santa. No wishlists are needed. Your closest girlfriends know what you need better than you do!
Secret Cupid
Image: Shutterstock
Even if your girlfriends aren't outdoorsy, glamping offers a luxurious twist on camping- no tents or bug spray required. With the perks of a hotel and the beauty of nature, it's a memorable experience for the squad!
Glamping
Image: Shutterstock
For a unique Galentine's Day, consider hosting a sip-and-paint party- whether it's coffee, juice, or wine, creativity flows freely. Create lasting memories and souvenirs of friendship while bonding over art with your girls at a local studio
Sip-And-Paint Party
Image: Shutterstock
Channeling the spirit of Friends, host an ex-cleansing session with your BFFs- playful drinking games and ex-talk included. It's about releasing negativity and making space for healthier relationships, all while bonding with your sisters who understand the journey
Boyfriend Bonfire
Image: pexels
Step out of the ordinary for Galentine's Day with an arcade adventure- bowling, laser tag, and more ignite your inner child's competitive spirit. Capture the fun with a Polaroid camera for adorable physical memories to cherish from your G-day celebrations
Hit The Arcade
Image: Shutterstock
Each friend can bring their favorite dish and you can enjoy a delicious feast together
Host a potluck
Image: Shutterstock
Pick your favorite chick flicks, grab some popcorn, and cozy up for a night of laughter and girl power
Have a movie night
Image: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.