Jiya Surana

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Ways to celebrate Galentine's Day

A lot of people believe that Galentine's Day is a pity-party holiday for you and your friends who are severely single. But this stereotype couldn't be further from the truth

Celebrated on February 13, Galentine's Day can best be described as the platonic version of Valentine's Day

It is an unofficial holiday to celebrate your girl gang (or friends of any gender) who stuck by you through the best and worst times

Galentine's Day is all about celebrating your girl squad with a fun game of Secret Cupid, a twist on Secret Santa. No wishlists are needed. Your closest girlfriends know what you need better than you do!

Even if your girlfriends aren't outdoorsy, glamping offers a luxurious twist on camping- no tents or bug spray required. With the perks of a hotel and the beauty of nature, it's a memorable experience for the squad!

For a unique Galentine's Day, consider hosting a sip-and-paint party- whether it's coffee, juice, or wine, creativity flows freely. Create lasting memories and souvenirs of friendship while bonding over art with your girls at a local studio

Channeling the spirit of Friends, host an ex-cleansing session with your BFFs- playful drinking games and ex-talk included. It's about releasing negativity and making space for healthier relationships, all while bonding with your sisters who understand the journey

Step out of the ordinary for Galentine's Day with an arcade adventure- bowling, laser tag, and more ignite your inner child's competitive spirit. Capture the fun with a Polaroid camera for adorable physical memories to cherish from your G-day celebrations

Each friend can bring their favorite dish and you can enjoy a delicious feast together

Pick your favorite chick flicks, grab some popcorn, and cozy up for a night of laughter and girl power

