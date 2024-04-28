Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 28, 2024
Ways to Combat Stressed Skin
Take a deep breath and let's dive into how to bring your stressed skin back to life
Dive in
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating facial as part of your self-care routine. Whether it's a DIY mask or a spa day, prioritize 'me time' daily
Self-Care
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Our secret weapon for rejuvenating skin from within
Celluma LED Light Therapy
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Clear your mind and soothe your soul with daily meditation sessions. Your skin will thank you
Meditation
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Drink plenty of water and treat your skin to nourishing serums and moisturizers to keep it glowing and healthy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Hydrating
Avoid Harsh Products
Image Jasmine Bhasin Instagram
Steer clear of harsh chemicals that can further irritate stressed skin
Opt for nutritious, low-sugar foods to maintain skin's natural balance and radiance
Avoid Excess Sugar
Image Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Quality sleep is non-negotiable! Create a bedtime routine to ensure you get the restorative rest your skin needs
Rest
Image Avneet Kaur Instagram
Consult
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
If your skin concerns persist, consider seeing a dermatologist for personalized advice and treatment
Let's embrace relaxation and radiance together
Embrace
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
