Jiya Surana

APRIL 28, 2024

Ways to Combat Stressed Skin

Take a deep breath and let's dive into how to bring your stressed skin back to life

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Treat yourself to a rejuvenating facial as part of your self-care routine. Whether it's a DIY mask or a spa day, prioritize 'me time' daily

Self-Care

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Our secret weapon for rejuvenating skin from within

Celluma LED Light Therapy

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Clear your mind and soothe your soul with daily meditation sessions. Your skin will thank you

Meditation

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Drink plenty of water and treat your skin to nourishing serums and moisturizers to keep it glowing and healthy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Hydrating

Avoid Harsh Products

Image Jasmine Bhasin Instagram 

Steer clear of harsh chemicals that can further irritate stressed skin

Opt for nutritious, low-sugar foods to maintain skin's natural balance and radiance

Avoid Excess Sugar

Image Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Quality sleep is non-negotiable! Create a bedtime routine to ensure you get the restorative rest your skin needs

Rest

Image Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Consult

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

If your skin concerns persist, consider seeing a dermatologist for personalized advice and treatment

Let's embrace relaxation and radiance together

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

