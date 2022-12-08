Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Cancer Man

Cancer may be the most adept at keeping grudges. Therefore, if you believe that you have erred, speak with a Cancer man and offer a heartfelt apology
Apologize
For Cancer men, staying in is the best setting, but when they need to take a break, they'll let you know by becoming aloof and lost in their own thoughts. Cancers are highly emotional; thus, they may require time to process their emotions by distancing themselves
Give Space
Cancer men are very kind and loving. They tend to give everything they have, so when anything troubles them, they expect their partners to reciprocate with love and compassion
Show More Affection
A Cancer man seeks affection, nurturing, and admiration. Cancers adore aiding someone they care about since they are healers. If you ask him for a favor, he won't be able to resist assisting you
Reconnect with Him
Cancer men tend to be homebodies, and it's possible that they will open up to their family and friends about any problems they may be having. Ask their closest friends and family members about what has caused them to ignore you, even if they haven't shared it with you
Speak with His Closest People
Your initial reaction might be to let your Cancer man go if you learn that he is completely well and secure but still ignores you. Avoid doing it and be a solid support for your Cancer man
Don’t Let Him Go
Playing hard to get may be an excellent strategy if you want to win back your Cancer man's respect. If he is avoiding you, make sure you are not immediately reachable for him when he desires to reach you
Pretend Not to Play Interested
Don't even attempt to arouse jealousy within your cancer man. If they do experience jealousy, they will suppress it until anger develops
Don’t Make Him Feel Jealous
Cancer men place a high priority on being able to express their feelings. He might not be aware that he is hurting you unless you express to him directly that he is hurting you. If you talk to him about it promptly, it will usually turn out to be a miscommunication or something little that you can resolve with ease
Express Your Feelings
Give a Warning
Unfortunately, one of the tell-tale signals a Cancer man doesn't like you is if he ignores your messages and phone calls and you are unable to reach him. Tell your cancer man straight up that his behavior is upsetting you and that it's past time for them to either break up or he reconsiders
THANKS FOR READING NEXT:Cancer Male Personality Traits That Stand Out