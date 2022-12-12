Heading 3

Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Leo Man

All hope may not be lost if your Leo man ignores you and appears to have lost interest in the relationship you two enjoy. The goal is to try to focus on yourself through improving your self-esteem rather than actively trying to win him over

Allow Your Self-assurance to Soar

As they say, "demands increase with scarcity." Decide to be elusive. You shouldn't have been caught looking unattractive all this time. Make sure you are attractive at all times so he can see what he's missing when he periodically encounters you

Demands Are Raised by Scarcity

Your Leo man is compassionate, and he might even make a good spouse, but he also has a weak ego that is easily bruised. So, take a close look to spot your errors. If it appears that you may have made fun of his emotions, you may need to get in touch with him to atone in a mature manner

It Wouldn't Hurt to Speak with Him

To start building a small emotional connection, SMS your Leo partner jokes, amusing memes, and kind notes. Instead of surprising him with regrets and feelings in person, it's a terrific method to re-engage him

Be a Jovial Partner

A successful way is to engage him through the arts. Yes, since your Leo values creativity and artistic ability, employing this as a hook may be effective. You may lure him with theater tickets or a day at a fashion show because Leos are suckers for artsy stuff

Utilize His Artistic Passion

So, it makes sense to capitalize on his ego for your own gain. How do you stroke the ego of a Leo man? Remind him of how admirable and lovely he is

Bolster His Confidence

You can both reaffirm his commitment to the bond and gently tease him. This will make him long for your companionship

Post Pictures with a Close Friend of the Opposite Sex

One tactic that will work on him like it would on any other person is flirting with him. In order to make this advice effective, try switching between flirting and playing hard to get

Step up Your Flirting

Your Leo is the type who fears getting hurt, even though he is full of love and ready to flaunt you to the world. So, don't be shocked if his oblivious behavior is simply a result of his desire to confirm your love for him

Try to Reassure Him in Some Manner

Don't Be Critical of Him for Avoiding You

Because you are not totally sure you hurt your Leo, you should avoid trying to call him out. Maybe you are the outspoken type and you feel calling his attitude immature or childish may get him to rethink, trust me, you'll only end up bruising his ego more and pushing him away

