Mudra Saini
DEC 14, 2022
LIFESTYLE
Ways To Deal With An Ignoring Pisces Man
Pisces is an extremely emotional zodiac sign which sometimes adds to the fluctuating mood. The key to winning the attention of a Pisces man is to provide him with enough space. He needs to be in his zone to analyze his feelings or mood
Give Him Space
Being unable to face his feelings, a Pisces man sometimes starts ignoring you for the sake of attention. He won’t be able to speak directly about his needs. So whenever he gets a little quieter than usual, check on him
Give Him Attention
He is ruled by Mercury which means he is not very good at expressing his thoughts and feelings. So, if you two are fighting, it is extremely vital to pay heed to the words of a Pisces man and apologize quickly to decrease the risk of his withdrawal
Apologize If You Are Wrong
Pisces is a sentimental sign. He is always on the lookout to curate sentimental acquaintances. If you remain distracted from a Pisces man, he will be unwilling to be vulnerable with you too, and will start pulling away from you. Open up with him, and show him your emotional side to catch his attention
Show Him Your Vulnerability
A Pisces man loves small gestures that make him feel special. Whenever he feels distracted, start spoiling him with gifts, surprises, or even cutesy names to win his interest and to avoid his distant and unfriendly persona
Pamper Him Cutely
A Pisces man starts avoiding you when his dreams and requirements are not met. Get all affectionate, connect with him and reveal your true emotional side to him
Give Him Affection
Talk To Him In A Friendly Way
Being ruled by Neptune, a Pisces man is too hazy and foggy, and on top of that, he fails to express his feelings. Consequently, his emotions might kill him inside. Be friendly with him, and involve in open communication to know what’s going on in his heart
A Pisces man will only open up to you when he is sure that you feel the same as he does. Forcing him to speak is never a solution. Instead, make him feel comfortable and share your heart for a fruitful conversation
Don’t Pressure Him
Pisceans are jam-packed with love fantasies and whims! When a Pisces man starts getting away from you, take baby steps every day and try to sway him from cute little waves like planning a date, cooking for him and fulfilling his fantasies
Take Him Out And Fulfil His Fantasies
A Pisces man will get distracted from you if you start creating too much drama over small-small things. Do not squabble, argue or create disputes on tiny matters. Try to listen to him and prioritize his emotional state for the best results
Understand Him And Try To Give Importance To His Feelings
