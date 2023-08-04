Heading 3

Kankana Das

Zodiacs

AUGUST 04, 2023

Ways to deal with Libra

Libras don't like being alone, that means once you get close to a Libra, you're probably going to be spending a good deal of time with them

Spend time

Libras are pretty sensitive when it comes to criticism, particularly about their physical characteristics. Don't make a habit of teasing them about their looks or any other thing

Do not criticize

Libras love peace. They are not big on confrontation, they pretty much just run away from it. Approach them in non-aggressive way

Avoid picking fights

Libras don't really have any qualms about holding onto grudges, particularly if it really was a big deal

Libras hold grudges

Libra love beauty

Libras have a soft spot for beauty which means you must be doing alright if a Libra loves to hang out with you

Romantic things

If you want to treat your Libra right, whip out the romantic gestures. Plan romantic outings for you and your Libra love, bring them flowers, chocolates, whatever they like, make them feel special 

Libras have a tendency to be indecisive. Treat them right by simply deciding what you're going to do

Take the lead

Know that Libras love to share. Your Libra will be happy to share their last bite of delectable chocolate mousse

Be willing to share

Social butterflies

Libras are one of the most social of the Zodiac symbols. Also Libra prefer to please everyone even the person they just meet

There is a reason that Libras are represented by the scale--they like to keep the peace by hearing both sides of an argument or debate. Just try to be opened-minded with your Libra

Not to engage in debate

