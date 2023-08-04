Heading 3
Kankana Das
Zodiacs
AUGUST 04, 2023
Ways to deal with Libra
Libras don't like being alone, that means once you get close to a Libra, you're probably going to be spending a good deal of time with them
Spend time
Libras are pretty sensitive when it comes to criticism, particularly about their physical characteristics. Don't make a habit of teasing them about their looks or any other thing
Do not criticize
Libras love peace. They are not big on confrontation, they pretty much just run away from it. Approach them in non-aggressive way
Avoid picking fights
Libras don't really have any qualms about holding onto grudges, particularly if it really was a big deal
Libras hold grudges
Libra love beauty
Libras have a soft spot for beauty which means you must be doing alright if a Libra loves to hang out with you
Romantic things
If you want to treat your Libra right, whip out the romantic gestures. Plan romantic outings for you and your Libra love, bring them flowers, chocolates, whatever they like, make them feel special
Libras have a tendency to be indecisive. Treat them right by simply deciding what you're going to do
Take the lead
Know that Libras love to share. Your Libra will be happy to share their last bite of delectable chocolate mousse
Be willing to share
Social butterflies
Libras are one of the most social of the Zodiac symbols. Also Libra prefer to please everyone even the person they just meet
There is a reason that Libras are represented by the scale--they like to keep the peace by hearing both sides of an argument or debate. Just try to be opened-minded with your Libra
Not to engage in debate
