Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Ways to decorate your bedroom 

All it takes is a bright curtain to truly let the sunlight shine in your room

Brighten it up with natural light

Image: Pexels 

If you prefer a minimalist look, leaving your wall empty and adding one classic piece like a photo frame can create a beautiful focal point

Minimal walls

Image: Pexels 

Place decorative pillows and cushions on your bed to add pops of color and texture

Pillow pops

Image: Pexels 

Quirky mats are a fantastic way to give your drab floors a much-needed fun addition

Buy quirky mats

Image: Pexels 

Cleaning up while you live alone is a task and you never seem to find things where you kept them. So get tiny holders for all your tidbits

Keep the clutter away

Image: Pexels 

This is the best way to keep all your creative ideas and memories in one place. Whether it’s something you thought off or that meeting reminder that you just can’t miss!

Add a mood board

Image: Pexels 

Add fairy lights or string lights to create a cozy and magical ambiance

Light your way

Image: Pexels 

Decorate with items like vases, candles, mirrors, and decorative trays to add personality to your room

Decorative Accessories

Image: Pexels 

Keep your room tidy with storage solutions like baskets, shelves, and closet organizers

Organizational Solutions

Image: Pexels 

Remember that your bedroom should reflect your personality and be a comfortable retreat, so choose decorations that make you feel relaxed and at home

Comfortable & relaxed 

Image: Pexels 

