Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Ways to develop a reading habit

Decide how many pages or chapters you want to read each day or week

Set a Reading Goal

Use Audiobooks

If you have a busy schedule, audiobooks can be a great option for on-the-go reading

Choose books that align with your interests and genres you enjoy

Find Interesting Books

Book clubs offer accountability and discussions that can motivate you to read

Join a Book Club

Digital options make it convenient to carry your books with you

Use a Reading App or E-reader

Create a quiet, comfortable space for reading without interruptions

Minimize Distractions

Don't pressure yourself to finish books quickly. Enjoy the process

Set Realistic Expectations

Occasionally step out of your comfort zone and try new genres

Explore Different Genres

Discuss your reading journey with friends and ask for recommendations

Share Your Progress

Write down your thoughts and reflections on the books you read

Keep a Reading Journal

