Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
Ways to develop a reading habit
Decide how many pages or chapters you want to read each day or week
Set a Reading Goal
Use Audiobooks
If you have a busy schedule, audiobooks can be a great option for on-the-go reading
Choose books that align with your interests and genres you enjoy
Find Interesting Books
Book clubs offer accountability and discussions that can motivate you to read
Join a Book Club
Digital options make it convenient to carry your books with you
Use a Reading App or E-reader
Create a quiet, comfortable space for reading without interruptions
Minimize Distractions
Don't pressure yourself to finish books quickly. Enjoy the process
Set Realistic Expectations
Occasionally step out of your comfort zone and try new genres
Explore Different Genres
Discuss your reading journey with friends and ask for recommendations
Share Your Progress
Write down your thoughts and reflections on the books you read
Keep a Reading Journal
