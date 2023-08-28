Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 28, 2023
Ways to end a friendship graciously
Before you make the crucial decision to end your friendship, reflect on the reasons for doing so
Reflection
“Honesty is the best policy.” Choose a comfortable space to hold this conversation and make use of ‘I’ statements
Honesty
It is crucial to select the correct time for this conversation. You should not be interrupted while you state your reasons
Timing
No matter what reasons pushed you to make this drastic decision, it is essential to acknowledge the good times
Acknowledgement
Boundaries
If you both have decided to part ways mutually, set clear boundaries to avoid any misunderstandings in the future
Blame Game
No one will gain anything from playing the blame game. It is best if you avoid blaming or accusing them
Every action will have a reaction. You should be prepared for their reaction. They might not accept this easily
Reaction
You have decided to part ways but it is pivotal that you offer them your support in the transition phase
Support
Disengagement
Be mindful to gradually disengage with them rather than cutting off all the ties at once
The end of a friendship can be emotionally exhausting, remember to prioritize yourself and take care of your needs
Self-care
