Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 28, 2023

Ways to end a friendship graciously 

Image: Pexels

Before you make the crucial decision to end your friendship, reflect on the reasons for doing so

Reflection 

“Honesty is the best policy.” Choose a comfortable space to hold this conversation and make use of ‘I’ statements

Image: Pexels

Honesty 

It is crucial to select the correct time for this conversation. You should not be interrupted while you state your reasons 

Image: Pexels

Timing 

No matter what reasons pushed you to make this drastic decision, it is essential to acknowledge the good times 

Image: Pexels

Acknowledgement 

Boundaries

Image: Pexels

If you both have decided to part ways mutually, set clear boundaries to avoid any misunderstandings in the future 

Image: Pexels 

Blame Game 

No one will gain anything from playing the blame game. It is best if you avoid blaming or accusing them 

Every action will have a reaction. You should be prepared for their reaction. They might not accept this easily 

Reaction 

Image: Pexels 

You have decided to part ways but it is pivotal that you offer them your support in the transition phase 

Support 

Image: Pexels

 Disengagement

Image: Pexels

Be mindful to gradually disengage with them rather than cutting off all the ties at once 

Image: Pexels 

The end of a friendship can be emotionally exhausting, remember to prioritize yourself and take care of your needs

Self-care

