Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
Ways to enjoy sourdough bread everyday
Sourdough is best enjoyed for breakfast, but you can have this bread anytime according to your preferences
This type of bread is naturally leavened and made from naturally fermented dough without the use of commercial yeast
Here are the 7 best ways to enjoy this nutritious bread!
Whip up a healthy breakfast by mashing avocado with garlic, salt, and pepper and spread this over your Sourdough toast!
Avocado spread
Amp up your bruschettas with sourdough which not only boosts the nutritional content, but also provides a great texture to the snack
Bruschettas
The iconic bread and omelette breakfast will get even better when you replace your regular bread with sourdough toast
Omelette
Upgrade this cheesy delight by swapping regular bread for sourdough to make it healthier and even more flavourful
Cheese toast
Tomato soup is delicious, but it can be boring to eat it plain on its own, so dip your sourdough slice in your soup and enjoy it together
Tomato soup
Add tomatoes, peppers, cheese, meat slices, cucumbers, sauces, and condiments of choice and make a sourdough sandwich
Sandwich
You can toast bread as an accompaniment, or break it into small pieces and add to your salad for a different texture among the veggies
Salad
