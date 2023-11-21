Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

Ways to enjoy sourdough bread everyday

Sourdough is best enjoyed for breakfast, but you can have this bread anytime according to your preferences

Delicious 

Image Source: Pexels 

This type of bread is naturally leavened and made from naturally fermented dough without the use of commercial yeast

Slow fermentation process 

Image Source: Pexels 

Here are the 7 best ways to enjoy this nutritious bread!

Check it out 

Image Source: Pexels 

Whip up a healthy breakfast by mashing avocado with garlic, salt, and pepper and spread this over your Sourdough toast!

Avocado spread

Image Source: Pexels 

Amp up your bruschettas with sourdough which not only boosts the nutritional content, but also provides a great texture to the snack

Bruschettas

Image Source: Pexels 

The iconic bread and omelette breakfast will get even better when you replace your regular bread with sourdough toast

Omelette 

Image Source: Pexels 

Upgrade this cheesy delight by swapping regular bread for sourdough to make it healthier and even more flavourful

Cheese toast 

Image Source: Pexels 

Tomato soup is delicious, but it can be boring to eat it plain on its own, so dip your sourdough slice in your soup and enjoy it together

Tomato soup 

Image Source: Pexels 

Add tomatoes, peppers, cheese, meat slices, cucumbers, sauces, and condiments of choice and make a sourdough sandwich

Sandwich 

Image Source: Pexels 

You can toast bread as an accompaniment, or break it into small pieces and add to your salad for a different texture among the veggies

Salad

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here