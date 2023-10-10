Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 10, 2023
Ways to enjoy walnuts
Eat them on their own as a healthy and satisfying snack
As a Snack
Image: Pexels
Layer yogurt with walnuts, honey, and berries for a delightful parfait
Yogurt Parfait
Image: Pexels
Add chopped walnuts to muffins, cookies, or bread for a nutty twist
Baking
Image: Pexels
Create your own trail mix with walnuts, dried fruits, and dark chocolate chips
Trail Mix
Image: Pexels
Blend walnuts into your smoothies for a creamy texture and extra nutrition
Smoothie Booster
Image: Pexels
Make walnut pesto as a delicious pasta sauce or dip
Pesto
Image: Pexels
Stuff dates with walnuts for a sweet and savory treat
Stuffed Dates
Image: Pexels
Include walnuts on a cheese and charcuterie board for a tasty pairing
Cheese Plate
Image: Pexels
Add walnuts to your breakfast cereal for a hearty start to the day
Cereal Enhancement
Image: Pexels
Sprinkle crushed walnuts over your favorite ice cream
Topping for Ice Cream
Image: Pexels
