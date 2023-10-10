Heading 3

OCTOBER 10, 2023

Ways to enjoy walnuts

Eat them on their own as a healthy and satisfying snack

As a Snack

Image: Pexels

Layer yogurt with walnuts, honey, and berries for a delightful parfait

Yogurt Parfait

Image: Pexels

Add chopped walnuts to muffins, cookies, or bread for a nutty twist

Baking

Image: Pexels

Create your own trail mix with walnuts, dried fruits, and dark chocolate chips

Trail Mix

Image: Pexels

Blend walnuts into your smoothies for a creamy texture and extra nutrition

Smoothie Booster

Image: Pexels

Make walnut pesto as a delicious pasta sauce or dip

Pesto

Image: Pexels

Stuff dates with walnuts for a sweet and savory treat

Stuffed Dates

Image: Pexels

Include walnuts on a cheese and charcuterie board for a tasty pairing

Cheese Plate

Image: Pexels

Add walnuts to your breakfast cereal for a hearty start to the day

Cereal Enhancement

Image: Pexels

Sprinkle crushed walnuts over your favorite ice cream

Topping for Ice Cream

Image: Pexels

