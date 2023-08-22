Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 22, 2023

Ways to get plump skin

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

You just don't need to prick your skin with a bunch of needles to get plump and a  youthful-looking skin as there are many natural, needle-free ways to do that

Natural ways 

Gently massage your face using your fingers at least twice a day, preferably when you are indulging in the morning and nighttime skin care routine

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Massage your face

The movement helps to stimulate the muscle tissue and increases blood flow, which in turn gives a natural lift to the skin and makes it glow

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Benefit

To get fuller cheeks, close your mouth and puff your cheeks with air and shift the air from one side to the other. You can practice this for a couple of minutes every day

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

For fuller cheeks

Moisturise

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Regular moisturisation helps to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Use different moisturisers for morning and night time.

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Hyaluronic acid

Just after moisturisation, use a hyaluronic acid-based serum to lock in the moisture

Hyaluronic acid has a skin-plumping effect. It also softens the fines and reduces other signs of ageing

Benefit

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Eat dark green veggies, eggs, and food rich in vitamin C and E as it helps to boost collagen production. Also, drink ample amount of water every day to keep your skin hydrated

Diet

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

DIY mask

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

To get dewy, plump skin, mash a ripe banana to that and add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and 3 tbsp of almond oil

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Apply the mixture to cleansed skin. Let it sit for around 15 minutes before washing, off with water

Last step

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here