AUGUST 22, 2023
Ways to get plump skin
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
You just don't need to prick your skin with a bunch of needles to get plump and a youthful-looking skin as there are many natural, needle-free ways to do that
Natural ways
Gently massage your face using your fingers at least twice a day, preferably when you are indulging in the morning and nighttime skin care routine
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Massage your face
The movement helps to stimulate the muscle tissue and increases blood flow, which in turn gives a natural lift to the skin and makes it glow
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Benefit
To get fuller cheeks, close your mouth and puff your cheeks with air and shift the air from one side to the other. You can practice this for a couple of minutes every day
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For fuller cheeks
Moisturise
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Regular moisturisation helps to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Use different moisturisers for morning and night time.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Hyaluronic acid
Just after moisturisation, use a hyaluronic acid-based serum to lock in the moisture
Hyaluronic acid has a skin-plumping effect. It also softens the fines and reduces other signs of ageing
Benefit
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Eat dark green veggies, eggs, and food rich in vitamin C and E as it helps to boost collagen production. Also, drink ample amount of water every day to keep your skin hydrated
Diet
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
DIY mask
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
To get dewy, plump skin, mash a ripe banana to that and add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and 3 tbsp of almond oil
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Apply the mixture to cleansed skin. Let it sit for around 15 minutes before washing, off with water
Last step
