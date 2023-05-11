MAY 11, 2023

Heading 3

Ways To Get Rid of Blackheads On Chin

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are some home remedies as well as medical treatments to get rid of blackheads on the chin. Check them out 

Blackheads on chin

Exfoliating your skin regularly with mild and natural exfoliants removes dead cells and unclogs the pores, reducing the risk of blackheads on your chin

Exfoliate your skin regularly

Orange peel makes another natural and effective remedy to banish chin blackheads. Vitamin C in the peel of the citrus fruit diligently removes excess oil from the skin and helps unclog the pores, and removes the blackhead-causing gunk in them

Orange peel

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a potent remedy for acne and may help get rid of blackheads on the chin. Applying fresh aloe gel on your chin may help get rid of nasty blackheads

Milk and honey make two wonderful ingredients to treat blackheads on your chin, face, and neck. Honey is a natural humectant that softens your skin and milk contains lactic acid that is said to have a mild exfoliating action on your skin

Milk and honey mask strip

Clay masks are extremely effective in removing blackheads from your face and chin. Natural clays such as fuller’s earth powder (multani mitti) or bentonite clay are known for their deep cleansing action on your skin

Clay masks

Certain topical ointments and creams are formulated to kill acne-causing bacteria on your skin, control sebum production, unclog pores, or do a combination of all three actions 

Topical treatments

Chemical peels involve the repeated application on the blackheads to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells. However, a chemical peel must be performed by a board-certified dermatologist to prevent any complications and damage to the skin

Chemical peels

Though the research on the effectiveness of laser and light therapy on blackheads is limited, these treatments may help remove acne and blackheads in some individuals

Laser and light therapy

