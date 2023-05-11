MAY 11, 2023
Ways To Get Rid of Blackheads On Chin
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are some home remedies as well as medical treatments to get rid of blackheads on the chin. Check them out
Blackheads on chin
Exfoliating your skin regularly with mild and natural exfoliants removes dead cells and unclogs the pores, reducing the risk of blackheads on your chin
Exfoliate your skin regularly
Orange peel makes another natural and effective remedy to banish chin blackheads. Vitamin C in the peel of the citrus fruit diligently removes excess oil from the skin and helps unclog the pores, and removes the blackhead-causing gunk in them
Orange peel
Aloe vera
Aloe vera is a potent remedy for acne and may help get rid of blackheads on the chin. Applying fresh aloe gel on your chin may help get rid of nasty blackheads
Milk and honey make two wonderful ingredients to treat blackheads on your chin, face, and neck. Honey is a natural humectant that softens your skin and milk contains lactic acid that is said to have a mild exfoliating action on your skin
Milk and honey mask strip
Clay masks are extremely effective in removing blackheads from your face and chin. Natural clays such as fuller’s earth powder (multani mitti) or bentonite clay are known for their deep cleansing action on your skin
Clay masks
Certain topical ointments and creams are formulated to kill acne-causing bacteria on your skin, control sebum production, unclog pores, or do a combination of all three actions
Topical treatments
Chemical peels involve the repeated application on the blackheads to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells. However, a chemical peel must be performed by a board-certified dermatologist to prevent any complications and damage to the skin
Chemical peels
Though the research on the effectiveness of laser and light therapy on blackheads is limited, these treatments may help remove acne and blackheads in some individuals
Laser and light therapy
