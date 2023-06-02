Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Fitness

JUNE 02, 2023

Ways To Get Rid of Hip Fat Fast

Jump squat is one of the important exercises to get rid of hip fat

Jump squat

Image: pexels

Image: pexels

Stair climbing is a great cardio workout to get rid of hip fat

Climbing stairs

Image: pexels

To get rid of hip fat fast, you can perform side leg raises as a daily routine

Leg raises

Image: pexels

In order to lose hip fat fast, involve alternating short sessions of high-intensity exercises

High-intensity interval training

Image: pexels

Banded walks is a great exercise for shaping your hips

Banded walks

Image: pexels

Walking is always one of the great exercises to lose hip fat fast

Walking

Image: pexels

Check out these foods which help you to lose hip fast

Foods to help lose hip fat fast

Image: pexels

Green tea fights inflammation and aids in toxin removal in the body

Green tea

Image: pexels

Black coffee is very effective in maintaining the perfect body

Black coffee

Image: pexels

Drink apple cider vinegar mixed with normal water. It is one of the ideal ways to get rid of hip fat

Apple cider vinegar

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here